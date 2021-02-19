Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket Market 2018 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2026

Automotive Wiper Component Aftermarket – Snapshot

Wiper components are integral to the wiper system and they provide a clear vision in snow and rain. A single wiper or a pair is used on the windshields to wipe dust, water, or snow. Front wipers are mandatory in vehicles, thus offering a strong aftermarket potential.

Rise in the population of young consumers and their preference for high clearance and sporty vehicles have raised SUV demand in recent past and growing mid income group population have propelled compact vehicles demand. Cross-overs & SUVs have windshields with steep inclination, as opposed to sedans, the air vortex is thus not sufficient to cleanse the rear windshields, and they require rear wipers. SUVs and cross-overs accounted for 42% of total vehicle sales in the U.S and 26% of total vehicle sales in Europe in 2017. Increase in the number of SUVs and compacts on the road is projected to propel the demand for rear wipers, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for wiper components. The utilization of wipers on the rear windshield also requires an additional wiper motor in the rear. Subsequently, rise in the demand for SUVs & compacts is also anticipated to boost the aftermarket demand for wiper motor.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44042

Wipers undergo considerable wear and tear and have a shelf-life of six to 12 months and thus, require periodic replacement. Expanding dealership network and rise of ecommerce portals are estimated to boost the wiper component aftermarket.

The average age of vehicles has risen to 11 years, the change in mindset of people to prefer retention of their vehicle for a longer time and improved quality of the parts have delayed the scrapping of vehicles. Increasing number of aged vehicles on the roads demanding maintenance and parts replacement is fuelling the aftermarket demand for wiper components. Several first-time buyers and youths are opting for used vehicles, improvements in the used car industry expands the scope of maintenance value parts and is thus, a major driver for the wiper component aftermarket.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44042

The entry of Europe-based luxury car makers in Asia Pacific has propelled the usage of advanced technologies such as rain sensors in the region. Partnerships of key luxury automakers with China-based companies such as BMW Brilliance, Beijing Benz, and Geely have driven the rain sensing technologies market. Europe and North America witness a high rate of adoption of rain sensing technology owing to high disposable income of the consumers and the demand for luxury features. Therefore, these regions are favorable aftermarkets for wiper components.

Read TMR Research Methodology @:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

North America witnesses a significant penetration of rain sensors owing to the high usage of premium and luxury vehicles in the region. Cold countries of Europe & North America employ wipers to clear the snow of their vehicles. Usage of wipers for clearing snow leads to higher wear and tear and causes smear lines on windshields, thus replacement of wipers after winter becomes a necessity, which in turn fuels the demand for wipers in the aftermarket.

China & India are witnessing high economic growth; consequently, the sales of commercial vehicles in the region have increased. Increasing number of vehicles on the roads in India and China is boosting the wiper component aftermarket in Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific being a monsoon region, witness high seasonal rainfall and thus, offers significant opportunity for the wiper component aftermarket.

Key players operating in the global wiper component aftermarket include Robert Bosch Gmbh, DENSO Corporation, Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC. Valeo, Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Am Equipment, Mitsuba Corp ,HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, DOGA SA, , Pilot Automotive, B. Hepworth and Company Limited, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binge-watching-during-covid-19-underscores-growth-in-video-on-demand-vod-services-tmr-843517403.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covid-19-outbreak-to-influence-growth-prospects-of-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-tmr-888885156.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com