Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2027, Top Players- JBT Corporation, Konecranes Oyj, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Savant Automation., Toyota Industries Corporation among others

The Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automated guided vehicle market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of technology, type, vehicle type, end user, and geography. The global automated guided vehicle market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key automated guided vehicle market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are the list of companies for automated guided vehicle market are Amerden Inc., Balyo Inc. , Daifuku Co., Ltd., Egemin Automation Inc., Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., JBT Corporation, Konecranes Oyj, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Savant Automation., Toyota Industries Corporation among others.

However, price indulge in installation, maintenance, and repair of AGV is high which increases the overhead structure of the business and reduces profitability. On the other hand, rise in the number of e-commerce players and their attempt to position themselves differently by adopting AGV in warehouses to automate all the business functions in less time restraint is anticipated to grow the automated guided vehicle market with ample of opportunities in the forthcoming period.

Automated guided vehicle (AGV) or self-guided vehicle comprise of transport systems to perform the functions without guidance from driver. These vehicles are installed in varied industries to contribute in the process of packaging, assembly of products, distribution, and storage. Increasing demand for material handling and other business processes in automobile, manufacturing, warehouse stations, healthcare, food & beverage industries, demand for AGV is also rising. In addition to this, with an aim to increase efficiency, lower the rate of damage goods, as well as cut down the additional costs by restricting number of workforce required to complete the task. These factors are impacting a positive result for the growth of automated guided vehicle market.

