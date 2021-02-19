Aromatherapy Market Global Industry Analysis Report | Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2027 Starwest Botanicals (US), Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice (USA)

Aromatherapy Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information published by Data Bridge Market Research. Aromatherapy market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies, market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities to thrive in the market. The report is a helpful resource which provides present as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry forecast to 2027. All the studies conducted to generate this report are based on large group sizes and that to at the global market. The Aromatherapy market analysis report also contains detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are leading the market. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:Young Living Essential Oils (US), dōTERRA (US), MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS (US), Edens Garden (USA), Frontier Co-op. (Europe), Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC (USA), PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS (US), Starwest Botanicals (US), Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice (USA)

Aromatherapy uses aromatic oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. It is increasingly being used in homes such as relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief.

In US There is no certification for aromatherapists. However, there are over 2,000 clinical aromatherapists who prescribe aromatherapy for all kinds of ailments, including acne, fungus, asthma, allergies, and constipation.

Global Aromatherapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing popularity of aromatherapy.

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe



Market Drivers

Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption, act as market driver.

Increasing Sales of Essential Oils for Home Usage, act as market driver.

Market Restraints

Side effects associated with aromatherapy, this effect as market restraints.

Stringent regulatory environment, this effect as market restraints.

