Anti-Drone Market Analysis, Segment, Trends and Forecasts, 2021-2027 || Citadel Defense, TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., Dedrone, OPENWORKS, Guard From Above BV, ApolloShield

Anti-Drone Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027. The Anti-Drone market report provides an ideal window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report also recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Market. The report highlights CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2019 while the historic year is 2018 which will tell how the Anti-Drone market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights.

Global Anti-Drone Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 29.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Anti-Drone Definition:

Anti-Drone is a radar surveillance system that enables the detection, identification and monitoring of drones. It is a scalable system that offers peak security for fields and equipment of varying dimensions, shapes and features. It includes distinct types of machinery, based on the implementation, plus client needs and requirements, such as personal homes, prisons, business premises, public buildings, manufacturing installations, airports, boundary safety, critical infrastructure, army installations, etc.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of security vulnerabilities by unidentified drones is driving the growth of the market

Increased terrorism and illicit activity across the world is propelling the growth of the market

High requirement for anti-drone technologies for defence systems is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing government expenses on the development of aerospace and defence infrastructure in the developing economies is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High expenses for creating anti-drone devices are hampering the growth of the market.

Public security concerns is hindering the growth of the market

Extended and strict public authorizations for the anti-drone system is restricting the growth of the market

Avnon group, DRONESHIELD, Citadel Defense, TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., Dedrone, OPENWORKS, Guard From Above BV, ApolloShield, Convexum, D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., SRC, Inc., DeTect, Inc., MyDefence Communication, UAV Coach, QinetiQ, CerbAir, Counter Drone Solutions, Advanced Protection Systems., Department 13 and SENSOFUSION amongst others.

Key Segmentation of Anti-Drone Market:

Anti-Drone Market Segments By Application

Detection

Detection and Disruption

Anti-Drone Market Segments By Technology

Laser System

Kinetic System

Electronic System

Anti-Drone Market Segments By Vertical

Military & Defense

Commercial

Public Venues Critical Infrastructure Households Homeland Security



Anti-Drone Market Segments By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

