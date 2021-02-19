AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market Grow at High CAGR during 2021-2026 with key Players- IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, SAS, JDA Software, Salesforce, Symphony RetailAI

Global AI in retail and e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period 2019-2026 to reach revenue of $19.37 billion by 2026.

Globally, the retail industry has become more competitive than ever as customers have plenty of choices while buying any product. The retail sector has become much more diverse because every customer has different and customized needs, which makes it tough for retailers to target a group.

Top Key Players:

IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, SAS, JDA Software, Salesforce, Symphony RetailAI, Visenze, and Infinite Analytics among many others.

The revolution of AI is changing the customer shopping experience. AI in retail offers several opportunities in the retail space, as retailers have massive customer data available with them.

The trends affecting the Industry in emerging regional sectors have additionally been explained in this study. The current findings and recommendations the analysts suggest for the future growth of the AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market have also been evaluated in this report.

Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the market segments and regions.

