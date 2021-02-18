What are Reasons behind Growth of Skin Replacement and Substitutes Market?

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global skin replacement and substitutes market is projected to reach a value of $1,202.2 by 2024, increasing from $838.0 million in 2018, and is predicted to advance at a 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

When application is taken into consideration, the skin replacement and substitute market is categorized into cosmetic surgery, burns, ulcers, and others. Out of these, the burns category is predicted to account for the major revenue share, 42.6%, of the market in 2024. Full-thickness injuries caused due to burns destroy both dermis and epidermis layers of the skin, leading to irretrievable skin loss, since completely destroyed dermis does not have the ability to regenerate. This condition can only be taken care of by skin replacement and substitutes procedures.

On the basis of end user, the skin replacement and substitutes market is divided into beauty & cosmetic industry, wound care clinics & hospitals, and others. Among these, the beauty & cosmetics industry division is predicted to hold the second-largest share of the market during the forecast period, which can primarily be ascribed to the surging consciousness among people regarding physical appearance. Moreover, the demand for these services is high from hospitals and clinics because of their established presence.

