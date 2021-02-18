Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Dynamics, Scope, Competition, Risk, Analysis, Value, Importance, forecast 2021-2027 Ajinomoto Co.,Inc., Herbalife International of America

“Global and Regional Weight Loss and Obesity Management Sales, Revenue Research Report 2021-2027” studies the key market segments, market size, Weight Loss and Obesity Management generation sources, and regional distribution..The study begins with the Weight Loss and Obesity Management introduction, market dynamics in terms of drivers, restraints, challenges, and regulatory scenario by region and countries.The COVID-19 outbreak on global Weight Loss and Obesity Management market report collects data about the target market such as pricing trends, customer requirements, competitor analysis, and other such details. The report considers major regions Covers namely North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The global weight loss and obesity management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 299.14 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising pace of obesity and chronic diseases, technological advancements and the rising intake of junk food.

Top Key Players of the Market:

Ajinomoto Co.,Inc

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo

Johnson Health Tech

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Nutrisystem, Inc

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Scope of the Report:

Weight Loss and Obesity Management market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers.

Impact of COVID-19:

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Weight Loss and Obesity Management industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Regional insights on the Weight Loss and Obesity Management market around several geographies has been covered in this insightful study, coupled with country-level analysis. Influential market dynamics across regional segments are slated in the report, with their magnitudes differing from country to country. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue.

Segmentation: Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

By Equipment

Fitness Equipment Cardiovascular Training Equipment Treadmills Elliptical Trainers Stationary Cycles RoWing Machines Stair Steppers Other Cardiovascular Training Equipment Strength Training Equipment Single-Station Equipment Plate-Loaded Equipment Benches and Racks Multistation Equipment Free Weights Accessories Fitness Monitoring Equipment Body Composition Analyzers

Surgical Equipment Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment Gastric Bypass Surgery Equipment Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Equipment Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Systems Biliopancreatic Diversion Surgery/Duodenal Switch Equipment Revision Surgery Equipment Noninvasive Surgical Equipment Intragastric Balloon Systems Endobarrier Devices Endosuturing Devices Stomaphyx

Repair Procedures Closure Procedures Annuloplasty Valvuloplasty TMVR Procedures



By Service

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers

Consulting Services

Online Weight Loss Programs

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Conyers Park and Atkins, a leading seller of nutritional food have entered into an affirmative agreement to form a new holding company, The Simply Good Foods Company. This company is expected to reach out to the masses with their health and dietary snacking space and broader food category.

In March, 2018 Pepsico, the giant food and beverages company has entered into an agreement to acquire the baked fruit and veggie snack maker, Bare Foods. With this acquisition, Pepsico expands its product portfolio to include dietary and healthy food, which is less processed, thereby entering the dietary and nutritional food segment. With a giant house life Pepsico, entering into the diet food segment, this market is bound to grow significantly in the forecasted period.

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platform; increasing utilization of connected medical devices and Weight Loss and Obesity Management application and increasing healthcare cost are some factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, rising acceptance of Weight Loss and Obesity Management as a primary source of information has impelled the market growth positively. Moreover, it covers the government regulations & policies of prominent regions that are affecting the dynamics of the market.Conclusive study about the growth plot of Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market for forthcoming years.In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Scope and Market Size:-

Obesity it is a medical condition when excessive accumulation and storage of fats happen within the body. It impacts the health of an individual in several ways, by increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases and thereby reducing the life expectancy of individuals. The weight loss and obesity management market would include all those equipment’s, diets, devices and drugs that would be utilized for controlling or reducing weight in obese individuals.

Market Drivers

The rising pace of obesity is creating the need for obesity management and weight loss programs

Increase in the technological advancement for treatment of obesity and weight loss

Increasing personal disposable income

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Rising intake of high-calorie junk food and beverages especially among children and women

The fast growth of the fast food industry is resulting in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles

Reduction in the level of physical activities due to growing luxury, which reduce the need for movement

Increasing awareness about healthy lifestyle, and the benefits of remaining healthy

Increasing government initiatives in the form of programs launched to ensure health lifestyle of people contribute to the growth of this market

Introduction of new and innovative products to deal with obesity and weight loss problems.

Market Restraints

High cost of the obesity program, post obesity program

Harmful effects and complications of obesity programs hampers the growth of this market

Table of Content

Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Research Report

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Global Market Competition by Key players Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Forecast (2020-2027) Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Global Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Share Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Weight Loss and Obesity Management in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

