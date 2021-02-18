Vinyl Sulfone Market Valuation to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2027

Technologically-driven Strategies Help Manufacturers Meet Customer Needs in Supply Chain

Competition in chemical manufacturing is intense, primarily in Asia Pacific. Hence, manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market are adopting technologically-driven strategies to gain dominance in this competitive landscape. This involves establishing a fully-integrated manufacturing base to ensure an uninterrupted supply line of raw materials, as well as to maintain the stability of pricing for stakeholders in the vinyl sulfone supply chain. By streamlining the production process, manufacturers manage to save additional costs during the production of raw materials, and easily monitor the quality of key raw materials. This helps in meeting the expectations of customers throughout the supply chain.

Manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market are increasing their production capabilities of dye intermediates. As such, dyestuff manufacturing currently accounted for a production output of 200 kilo tons in 2018, which is the highest amongst all applications in the vinyl sulfone market. Since vinyl sulfone is an important chemical in dye manufacturing, manufacturers are creating increased availability of the chemical for the textile industry.

Asia Pacific Lucrative for Growth in Colorant and Textile Industry

There is increasing demand for vinyl sulfone in the colorants industry. A major reason for this growing demand is due to strong growth of high-value products in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record a market value share of ~66% by 2027, in the vinyl sulfone market. Thus, the rising demand for finished products that involve the use of vinyl sulfone in India has catalyzed market growth for vinyl sulfone. However, strict laws and regulations govern the market, since vinyl sulfone has the potential for creating increased amounts of environmental footprint. Thus, to comply with these regulations, manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone landscape have observed a shift in customer preferences from generic to high-value specialty and eco-friendly colorants in the supply chain.

Manufacturers are focusing on profitable investments in the Indian colorant industry, which is a highly fragmented space. Hence, it is easier for manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market to gain a strong business hold in India. Increasing availability of raw materials and high dominance of the textile industry in Gujarat and Maharashtra states of India are creating incremental opportunities for manufacturers in the colorant and vinyl sulfone market. In the context of Indian dyestuff production, manufacturers are developing strategic ties with stakeholders in the leather and paper industry.

India has Competitive Advantage for Dyestuff Manufacturing in Asia Pacific

India and China are witnessing rapid growth in the vinyl sulfone market. China is projected to account for ~27% net export share of world exports by 2020, in the textiles and apparel industry.

However, stringent environment norms by the Chinese government have led to increased capital and operating costs. Since China’s unit margins and ROIs are declining due to increased costs, several production units in China have come to a standstill. This is mainly because manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market are looking for other countries where producers need not spend in excess to comply with regulations. Thus, an increasing number of producers are turning towards India for increasing their production and expansion capabilities. Chinese manufacturers are also importing dyestuff raw materials from Indian producers.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Apart from opportunities in the dyestuff and textile industry, manufacturers in the vinyl sulfone market are increasing applications in the proteomics and healthcare space. For instance, vinyl sulfone is being increasingly used in the easy functionalization of tags and solid supports in omic sciences. After numerous clinical trials, it has been found that, the molecule is a potential therapeutic agent that is used in the development of drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

However, stringent environmental regulations have led to increase in production costs in certain regions, such as China. To overcome this challenge, manufacturers should develop high-value specialty and eco-friendly raw materials by focusing on countries such as India, to avoid spending in excess so as to abide by strict environmental norms. Manufacturers should increase the availability of eco-friendly raw materials for industries such as dyestuff, textiles, and colorants in Asia Pacific.