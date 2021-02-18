US Wallcovering Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2021-2026 | Benjamin Moore & Co., York Wall Coverings, F. Schumacher, Crossville

The US Wallcovering Market was valued at USD 5.41 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 6.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Gains in the US Wallcovering Market be driven by a recovery in construction activity, especially in the residential sector of the region. Demand for wall coverings has also benefitted from the turnaround in the prospects for wallpaper, which has suffered from negative consumer perceptions and stiff competition from paint and coatings. The region’s increasing disposable income and rapid rise in urbanization have resulted in the increasing usage of wall coverings, along with other modern products, such as window frames with very low heat transmission, electrical cables and conduits, easily cleaned flooring, and light-reflecting roofing.

Competitive Landscape

The US Wallcovering market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across different countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Wall Covering technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

– Nov 2019 – Johns Manville (JM) announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire ITW Insulation Systems, a business owned by Illinois Tool Works Inc. that is well known in the industrial industry for its premium, low-temperature polyisocyanurate foam insulation, and metal jacketing solutions.

Key Market Trends

Rebounding Residential Construction Activity in the USA is Boosting the Market

– The residential construction segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the wallcovering market and is expected to witness a notable growth rate in the United States. As the employment opportunities are growing based on population growth are key drivers that tend to increase demand for new housing, dwellings, and apartments.

– According to Thomson Reuters, the US homebuilding rebounded in October 2019, and permits for future home construction surged to a more than 12-year high, pointing to force in the housing market amid cheaper mortgage rates. Housing started advancing 8.5% on a year-on-year basis in October, and building permits climbed 5.0% to a rate of 1.461 million units in October, the highest level since May 2007.

– Housing completions in the United States vaulted 10.3% to 1.256 million units in September. Realtors predicted that housing starts and completion rates required to be in a range of 1.5 million to 1.6 million units per month to meet the inventory gap. The stock of housing under construction grew by 0.1% to 1.161 million units, the greatest since January (Reuters, 2019).

Incremental Innovation in Wallpaper Products Drives Market Growth

– Wallpaper products are forecasted to be one of the fastest-growing wall coverings section through 2020. Sales of wallpaper products have been in deterioration for more than a decade, showing changes in customer choices away from wallpaper in support of paint and coatings. Though, the growth of products, such as custom wallpaper, wallpaper borders, and textured wallpaper, is supposed to breathe new life into a previously discouraged product category.

– The wallpaper segment of the market is seeing a constant innovation, such as the replacement of Osnaburg with non-woven backing and lightweight. Besides, the incorporation of other characteristics, like breathable fabrics that eliminates the limitations of molds, is considerably promoting the growth of the wall-coverings market in both commercial and residential sectors.

