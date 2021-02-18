United Kingdom Data Center Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Equinix, Inc, NTT, Interxion

The United Kingdom Data Center Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The United Kingdom Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of United Kingdom Data Center Market are Equinix, Inc, NTT, Interxion, STT GDC and others.

Key Market Trends:

Global Demand for Data is Driving the Growth of the Market

– The demand for data is expected to grow deployment of technologies like 5G, Edge computing, and IIot exponentially. Furthermore, the growth in data traffic is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively. For instance, according to an Equinix report, London is expected to remain the most important European market for data. Additionally, an increasing number of European regulations regarding data compliance is serving as the catalyst, which is predicted to grow 48% per annum, contributing to 23% of interconnection bandwidth globally.

– Additionally, the industry-wide adoption of advanced technologies such as Big data, IoT, and smart city initiatives/projects such as Manchester’s Triangulum project, Hull’s Smart City OS, among others, further drive the demand for data centers.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

