Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Povidone Iodine Market

Virucidal Properties of Povidone Iodine Induced Betadine Gains Importance amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to register new cases worldwide. Hence, companies in the povidone iodine market are increasing their R&D efforts to evaluate the efficacy of PVP-I against the novel coronavirus. For instance, global leader of consumer health products, Avrio Health L.P., has initiated a program to understand the potential safety and virucidal properties of Betadine® antiseptic products in which povidone iodine forms an active ingredient. Companies in the povidone iodine market are increasing their efficacy in in vitro and in vivo studies to examine the effectiveness of povidone iodine against the virus causing COVID-19.

The concept of skin sterilization is gaining increased importance amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the revenue of skin sterilization application segment of the povidone iodine market is projected for aggressive growth during the forecast period. Thus, betadine antiseptic products hold promising potentials in reducing the number of microorganisms on the skin.

Excellent Bactericidal Activity of Povidone Iodine Aids in Treatment of MRSA Infections

Nasal decolonization is a common practice to control and prevent the spread of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections. As such, intranasal mupirocin ointment and chlorhexidine wash are considered as the gold standard for the treatment of MRSA infections. However, resistance and failure associated with these treatment strategies are encouraging the use of povidone iodine (PVP-I) as an alternative decolonization agent for the treatment of the MRSA infection. Hence, companies in the povidone iodine market are boosting their production capabilities to increase the availability of PVP-I, where the market is estimated to cross the volume of ~16,000 tons by the end of 2030.

Povidone iodine holds potential in the treatment of MRSA infections, owing to its rapid and superior bactericidal activity as compared to intranasal mupirocin ointment and chlorhexidine wash. Companies in the povidone iodine market are increasing the applicability of PVP-I in reducing the incidences of surgical site infections (SSI) during orthopedic surgeries.

Can Povidone Iodine 1% Effectively Treat Endometritis?

Antiseptic formulations are being highly publicized as effective vaginal antiseptic solutions. Among cetrimide and metronidazole, even povidone iodine is found to significantly reduce the risk of endometritis in women after childbirth. As such, the povidone iodine market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 256.7 Bn by the end of 2030. This is evident since povidone iodine products are pervasively replacing most saline solutions.

Povidone iodine 1% holds high probability of being one of the most effective solution for the prevention of endometritis. On the other hand, companies in the povidone iodine market are increasing the applicability of PVP-I in order to prevent secondary outcomes of postoperative wound infection and fever associated with endometritis. Companies are tapping into incremental opportunities with the help of povidone iodine in applications such as presurgical vaginal irrigation to prevent postoperative wound infections and fever in women.

