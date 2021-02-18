Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Clean Label Starch Market

Clean Label Starch – A Need in Developed Countries, A Want in Developing Countries

The clean label market is set to record a volume sales tantamount to ~232 thousand MT in 2019, and is likely to grow to ~407 thousand MT by 2029. This above-average growth of the clean label starch market is attributable to the shifting attitude of consumers towards healthy food and beverages.

According to a recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), consumers are willing to buy clean-labelled food products, even at a premium price, which has been favoring the movement of the clean label starch market. Being home to the thriving bakery and confectionary industry, there has been a sharp rise in demand for clean label starch in Europe; however, in developing markets, market players look at their products as a way to differentiate their offerings with an effective brand messaging strategy.

Since consumers’ choices are fickle, market players can adapt to the new consumer preference for clean label products by introducing products with enhanced viscosity and texture for improving the taste of end products.

Low Penetration Rate of Clean Label Starch in Developing Countries

Being physically extracted from corn, potatoes, wheat, and other organic food products, clean label starch is obtained in low quantities and requires raw materials in abundance, which directly passes on to the overall cost of the clean label starch. Contrary to this, modified starch is chemically treated and boasts better time-to-market than its clean-labeled counterpart. Though technological improvements are likely to aid manufacturers of clean label starch in speeding up the extraction process, the end product will still encounter the ‘high-cost’ issue.

In cost-sensitive regions, especially where health concerns haven’t occupied a prominent place, market players tend to leverage low-cost ingredients to increase their profit margins, which is projected to exert a highly negative impact on the adoption rate of clean label starch.

Exponential Growth Opportunity Coming from Non-Food Industry

Several research pieces have found some unique properties of clean label starch, which has generated interest among manufacturers operating in the pharmaceutical industry. Nontoxic, nonirritant, and versatility of clean label starch have made it a vital ingredient for the industry. With the rise in research & development activities in the landscape, there has been a rise in the use of clean label starch as a lubricant, binder, and diluent for the manufacturing of tablets and capsules. In addition, the use of clean label starch as a disintegrant has been integral for enabling tablets and capsules to disintegrate into smaller parts, so that drugs can be released quickly for better absorption.

Clean Label Starch Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the clean label starch market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2029 , globally, revenue generated by the global clean label starch market has been estimated to be ~ US$ 1.4 Bn in 2019 , and is forecasted to reach ~ US$ 2.5 Bn by 2029 , increasing at a CAGR of ~ 6%.

The ‘clean label’ trend is one such enduring trend in today’s world, where consumers demand transparency and simple ingredients in whatever food they consume. Owing to this, starch is now being provided in a clean label format in various regions. As a result, clean label starch is now finding itself in a wide range of food applications such as bakery, convenience food, snacks and confectioneries, and other such key segments.

