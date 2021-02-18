Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market 2021 Global Size, Industry Share, Outlook, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunity Analysis till 2027

Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major growth driver for the Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market.

Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market is valued at USD 2456.1 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4518.8 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Ultrasound Image Analysis Software–

An ultrasound scan use high-frequency sound waves to generate an image of a person’s internal body structures. Doctors generally use ultrasound techniques to study a growing fetus (unborn baby), a person’s abdominal and pelvic organs, muscles and tendons, or their heart and blood vessels. Alternate names for an ultrasound scan encompass sonogram or (when imaging the heart) an echocardiogram. The ultrasound machine operates high-frequency sound waves at the internal body structures being examined. The reflected sounds, or echoes, are recorded to generate an image that can be seen on a monitor. The sound waves are emitted and received from a small, hand-held research. Due to the high frequency of the sound which human ear cannot hear is called ultrasound. An ultrasound scan is usually non-invasive which means it’s done from outside the body. Still, some scans are done with a special probe that is put into the person’s vagina (for some obstetric or pelvic examinations), rectum (for some prostate examinations) or esophagus (for some heart examinations).

Global ultrasound image analysis software market report is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and regional & country level. Based upon type, global ultrasound image analysis software market is segmented into integrated software and standalone software. Based on product, market is segmented into 2d ultrasound system, 3d and 4d ultrasound systems and doppler imaging. Based on application, global ultrasound image analysis software market is segmented into orthopedic, dental, cardiology, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, nephrology and urology, radiology and others.

The regions covered in this Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market are GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, XINAPSE SYSTEMS LTD, Siemens Healthineers, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., EsaoteSpA, MIM Software, Inc., Agfa Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and others.

Market Dynamics–

The major factor driving the growth of global ultrasound image analysis software market is the growing prevalence of chronic disease. According to WHO; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is estimated to account for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervix and thyroid cancer are the most common among women. Every year around 300000 new cases of cancer is detected among children. Increasing prevalence of these kind of diseases increases the use of imaging equipment or ultrasound equipments and drives the market. In addition, the market of ultrasound image analysis software is anticipated to grow with a remarkable rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, extend usage of the ultrasound imaging to enable quick diagnosis of chronic diseases. However, the budgetary constraints may hamper the growth of the ultra sound image analysis software market to certain extent. In this area there is also lack of the professional workers who know the actual working of software. On the other hand there is hacking related risk associated with the use of imaging equipment and software.

Technological improvements that include computer-aided diagnosis and Artificial intelligence (AI) can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market. The use of ultrasound has gradually expanded beyond radiology, cardiology and OB/GYN to a wide range of clinical specialties, including surgery, musculoskeletal and gastroenterology, to name a few, enlarging the customer base and driving extra revenue growth.

Regional Analysis-

The global ultrasound image analysis software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the dominant share in the market, due to the unhealthy lifestyle the chances of getting affected is more. The supportive government initiatives, wide implementation of the electronic health record (EHR), continual deployment of R&D investments, and the presence of prominent players headquartered in this region are also some of the major factors driving the market growth in this region within the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the money making rate during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of the high advanced medical imaging systems and their compatible software in fast emerging economies such as India and China.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

By Product:

2D Ultrasound System

3D and 4D Ultrasound System

Doppler Imaging

By Application:

Orthopedic

Dental

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Nephrology and Urology

Radiology

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand Japan China Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) South Africa Rest of MEA



