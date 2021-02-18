Twin Screw Extruders Market to reach 2025 US$1.15 Bn by 2025

The extrusion process is used to transform the viscous polymeric media for producing structured products. The twin screw extruders have the capacity to achieve efficient compressing, transporting, mixing, heating, shearing, pumping, cooling, and shaping. The raw materials used in the extrusion may be solids (granulates, powders, flours), slurries, liquids, or possibly gases. Increasing demand from food, rubber and plastic processing products along with emerging pharmaceutical sectors is anticipated to drive the global twin screw extruders market demand over the forecast timeframe. Technological advancements in twin screw extrusion technologies is also supporting the industry demand as majority of the plastic industries are in the phase of replacing their earlier extruders considering 15-18 years of their lifespan.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40394

Volume Wise, Demand for Co-rotating Twin Screw Extruder is higher

The twin screw extruders market is segmented by product, application and geography. On the basis of product, the industry has been segmented into co-rotating and counter rotating. By application, the industry is classified into plastic, rubber, food and other industries. The demand of co-rotating twin screw extruder is high volume wise as these machineries are majorly used in plastic processing industry. These co-rotating machines are mainly used for the compounding materials where through mixing is the basic requirements. Growing demand from PVC processing products such as profiles, pipes, pallets, film and sheets is expected to support the counter rotating twin screw extruders industry over the forecast timeline.

The Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) accounted for the majority of the extruded plastics market amongst Polystyrene and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polypropylene, and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE). It has a wide adoption in both packaging and non-packaging segments. Encouraging new product launches in terms of plastics, food or rubber sectors is expected to have staple demand for technological advancements in the twin screw extruders market over the forecast period.

Europe Exhibits Second-Largest Installed Base of Twin Screw Extruders

North America accounted for majority of the market share volume wise in 2016. The plastic industry in this region dominated the other application segments. According to data published by the Plastics Industry Association’s Committee on Equipment Statistics (CES), for the second quarter of 2017, the shipments of plastics equipment which includes extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding equipment was pegged at US$ 335.6 Mn. The region has high consumption of extrusion based food products which includes snacks product, bakery product etc. Processing of such food items in food processing industry requires thermoplastic extrusion which is facilitated by the dynamism of twin screw extruders.

Europe region had the second largest installed base of the twin screw extruders amongst other regions in 2016. The demand for co-rotating twin screw extruder is high in terms of volume as it is involved majorly in pharmaceutical, coatings, food and plastic industry. The Germany region is expected to dominate the European industry owing to availability of the manufacturing hubs.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

Amid economic and socio-political challenges, the Middle East & Africa region has witnessed a positive growth in the plastics industry. The World Bank cites surge in industrial output, recovery in oil production and growing exports specifically driven by the GCC countries. The structural reforms implemented by the countries in both middle east and Africa region are expected to produce favorable results for doing business.

In East Africa, the plastic demand is expected to grow about twice than the current demand in the next 5 years. The large part of plastics demand is driven by Ethiopia and Uganda as these are the major importers of the machinery and plastics. The west plastics industry imported equipment and machinery was valued at US$ 165 Mn in 2012 and is anticipated to stay firm at the high level.

The major competitors in the global twin screw extruder market include Buhler AG, KraussMaffei Group, Leistritz AG, Coperion GmbH, Thermofisher Scientific and Toshiba Machine. The companies are focusing towards achieving long-term growth through innovations in twin screw extruders.

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Water Softening Systems Market