Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market Drive Big Growth with the Right Opportunity | BNP Paribas, DBS Bank Ltd., Citigroup, Inc.

The ' Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.27% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Companies are constantly working on optimizing their supply chain network to cut costs which increase their options for profitability. There is also a considerable amount of cash that gets stuck in the supply chain network. Supply chain finance model solves this issue; whereby the financial institution issues accounts receivable to the supplier with minimal fee at the earliest, and the buyer would pay the bank before the date of invoice. Rising utility in numerous industries is the driving factor in this market. According to CDP’s 2019 supply chain report, 35 per cent of program members are engaged in climate change with their suppliers in 2018, up from 23 per cent the year before. “Furthermore, as suppliers mature in their understanding of sustainability issues and advance their approaches to action, there is evidence that they are also improving their efforts to cascade positive change down through their own supply chains. Slow adoption rate is the restraining factor in this market. Companies are seeking opportunities from the adoption of sustainability practices to gain marketing and competitive advantages, increase staff retention and build credibility

The regional analysis of global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Sustainable supply chain finance market in North America is forecast to witness a 19.14 per cent CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly due to strict regulations regarding sustainable practices in the environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

BNP Paribas

DBS Bank Ltd.

Citigroup, Inc.

First Abu Dhabi Bank

ING Bank N.V.

FMO

Standard Chartered

HSBC Group

TIER Sustainable Supply Chain Finance

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Financial Institution

Buyer Financed

Supplier Financed

Multiple Source

By Organisation Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium sized Enterprises

By End User

Foot & Apparel

Food & Beverage

Power & Energy

Automobile,

Chemical & Materials

Manufacturing

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The Global Sustainable Supply Chain Finance Market report provides the meticulously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

