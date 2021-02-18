Sunroof Glazing Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2026 | Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, fuyaogroup, Saint-Gobain, Sumitomo Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Corning Incorporated, Dongguan Benxun Automotive Glass Co., Ltd

Sunroof glazing market is expected to grow at a rate of 9.60% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand of lightweight vehicle across the globe, adoption of advanced designing options and glazing technologies, rising penetration of sunroofs, growth of electric vehicle market are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the sunroof glazing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing usage of automotive glazing in windshield will further boost many opportunities that will lead to the growth of the sunroof glazing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This credible Sunroof Glazing market research report identifies, estimates, and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Fluctuating prices of polycarbonate along with lack of awareness among the engineers regarding advanced plastic glazing are acting as market restraints for sunroof glazing in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape Sunroof glazing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to sunroof glazing market. Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis Covestro AG, freeglass, SABIC, Webasto Thermo & Comfort, Trinseo, TEIJIN LIMITED., Xinyi Glass, Central Glass Co., Ltd., AGC Inc, GUARDIAN GLASS, LLC., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, fuyaogroup, Saint-Gobain, Sumitomo Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Corning Incorporated, Dongguan Benxun Automotive Glass Co., Ltd., Şişecam Group, among other

Global Sunroof Glazing Market: Segment Analysis

Global Sunroof Glazing Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle (Construction Equipment, Agricultural Tractors), Electric Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), Type (Single Glazing, Double Glazing, Triple Low-E Glazing), Application Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Truck, Bus), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Asia-Pacific will dominate the windscreen sunroof glazing market due to low transportation cost along with high automobile manufacturing and easy availability of land while North America will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the increasing demand of LCV in the region.

Global Sunroof Glazing Market Scope and Market Size

Sunroof glazing market is segmented on the basis of off-highway vehicle, electric vehicle, type, application vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Sunroof glazing market on the basis of off-highway vehicle has been segmented as construction equipment, and agricultural tractors.

Based on electric vehicle, sunroof glazing market has been segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

On the basis of type, sunroof glazing market has been segmented into single glazing, double glazing, and triple low-e glazing.

Sunroof glazing has also been segmented on the basis of application vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicle (LCV), truck, and bus.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Sunroof Glazing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

Table of Content: Global Sunroof Glazing Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Sunroof Glazing Market Overview

Chapter 2: Sunroof Glazing Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Sunroof Glazing Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Sunroof Glazing Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Sunroof Glazing Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Sunroof Glazing Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Sunroof Glazing Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 13: Appendix

