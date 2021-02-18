Strategic and COVID-19 Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Food Fiber Market

The report “Global Food Fiber Market, By Type (Soluble Fibers and Insoluble Fibers), By Application (Dairy, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, and RTE Products), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

In August 2018, Roquette Frères SA launches NUTRIOSE soluble PEA fiber in the United States in response to the increasing demand for plant-based food ingredients

In April 2017, Ingredion developed Novelose dietary fiber. It is a low-cost in use dietary fiber used for fiber fortification and calorie reduction in baked goods, noodles, pastas, and extruded products

In January 2018, the San Diego-based manufacturer of light ice cream and non-dairy desserts, Arctic Zero rolled out its prebiotic fiber containing ice cream range, primarily sourced from chicory root and sugarcane

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Fibers Fortification and Supplementation

Evolving Dietary Patterns and Supporting Scientific Findings

Opportunities and Trends

Prebiotics as Functional Ingredients of Future

Physiochemical properties of fibers can be manipulated by certain chemical, thermal, and mechanical treatments to improve their functionality

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, soluble fibers are expected to be dominating the target market in terms of revenue, Insulin segment has comparatively higher share as compared to other segments, except for soluble corn fiber

By application, the target market is classified into dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood, bakery and confectionery, beverages, and RTE products. Bakery and confectionery segment is dominating the target market

By region, Europe is the fastest growing region. Health benefits associated with fibers and increasing awareness regarding the consumption of food fibers are main factors supporting the growth of the target market in the region. This has led to the growing transition from consuming traditional foods to high fiber foods

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global food fiber market includes Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Roquette Frères SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Südzucker AG, Grain Processing Corporation, and Nexira Sas.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

