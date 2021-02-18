Strategic and COVID-19 Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Food Fiber Market
The report “Global Food Fiber Market, By Type (Soluble Fibers and Insoluble Fibers), By Application (Dairy, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, and RTE Products), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”
Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4147
Key Highlights:
- In August 2018, Roquette Frères SA launches NUTRIOSE soluble PEA fiber in the United States in response to the increasing demand for plant-based food ingredients
- In April 2017, Ingredion developed Novelose dietary fiber. It is a low-cost in use dietary fiber used for fiber fortification and calorie reduction in baked goods, noodles, pastas, and extruded products
- In January 2018, the San Diego-based manufacturer of light ice cream and non-dairy desserts, Arctic Zero rolled out its prebiotic fiber containing ice cream range, primarily sourced from chicory root and sugarcane
Analyst View:
Market Growth Drivers
- Fibers Fortification and Supplementation
- Evolving Dietary Patterns and Supporting Scientific Findings
Opportunities and Trends
- Prebiotics as Functional Ingredients of Future
- Physiochemical properties of fibers can be manipulated by certain chemical, thermal, and mechanical treatments to improve their functionality
|Region
|Countries
|North America
|U.S. & Canada
|Europe
|U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe
|Asia-Pacific
|China, India, Japan, South Korea
Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific
|Latin America
|Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
|Middle East and Africa
|Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
- By type, soluble fibers are expected to be dominating the target market in terms of revenue, Insulin segment has comparatively higher share as compared to other segments, except for soluble corn fiber
- By application, the target market is classified into dairy, meat, poultry, and seafood, bakery and confectionery, beverages, and RTE products. Bakery and confectionery segment is dominating the target market
- By region, Europe is the fastest growing region. Health benefits associated with fibers and increasing awareness regarding the consumption of food fibers are main factors supporting the growth of the target market in the region. This has led to the growing transition from consuming traditional foods to high fiber foods
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global food fiber market includes Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Roquette Frères SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Südzucker AG, Grain Processing Corporation, and Nexira Sas.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Contact Us:
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights
Phone: +1 860 531 2701