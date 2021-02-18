Speech Recognition Market Growing Business Overview and Forecast by 2027- Acapela Group , AT&T Inc., Fluent.ai., Google Inc., LumenVox, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Raytheon Technologies

Speech Recognition Market report tries to cover the authenticate information of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report encompasses top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape and cost structures. The research study analyzes the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future market conditions. The report explores the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Speech Recognition market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global market.

Speech recognition technology identifies words and phrases in spoken language and translates them to a machine-readable format. It uses algorithms via acoustic and language modeling, which signifies the relationship between linguistic units of speech and audio signals. AI-based speech recognition software is likely to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the continuous development of machine learning techniques and the incorporation of connected devices with

The swift proliferation of multifunctional devices or smart speakers is driving the demand for speech recognition. However, the high initial investment may restrain the growth of the speech recognition market.

Speech Recognition Companies Mentioned Acapela Group , AT&T Inc., Fluent.ai., Google Inc., LumenVox, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Raytheon Technologies, ReadSpeaker Holding B.V., Sensory Inc.

