Smart Water Meter Market Size, Status, Growth and Precise Outlook 2020 to 2026- Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group

The Market Intelligence Data has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, Smart Water Meter Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Over the next five years the Smart Water Meter market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2527.6 million by 2025.

Global Major Players in Smart Water Meter Market are:

Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Xylem Inc, Aquiba, Itron, Elster, Johnson Valves, Datamatic, Sanchuan, Suntront, Integrated Electronic Systems Lab, Chongqing Smart Water Meter, Ningbo Water Meter, Wasion Group, Shenzhen Huaxu, Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing, and Other.

Market Insights:

In terms of value as well as volume, North America held the major share in 2015. The smart water meter market in Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to see around a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. Besides this, the Middle-East and Africa are also expected to witness rapid development, in terms of revenue contribution to the market, during the forecast period.

The largest users of smart water meters are water utilities, which are expected to lead the market over the forecast period as well. This can be primarily attributed to the growing need for managing delivery modes of water. To enhance the water supply and measurement framework, governments of different nations are installing smart water meters.

Most important types of Smart Water Meter covered in this report are:

Pre-Payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

Most widely used downstream fields of Smart Water Meter market covered in this report are:

IC Card Water Meter

TM Card Prepayment Water Meter

RF Smart Card Meter

Coded Water Meter

Impulse Type Remote Water Meter

Direct-Reading Remote Water Meter

Others

