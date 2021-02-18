Smart Grid Data Analytics Market is on the up | Siemens AG, Itron Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc., General Electric Company

Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Size study, by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), By Solution (Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Network, Metering and Customer Analytics), By Application (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analysis, Demand Response Analysis, Grid Optimization Analysis), By End-users (Private Sector (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and Public Sector) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Smart grid is a new technology that helps the systems to run effectively and smart grid analytics offer the optimized solution to the complete system. Also, this smart grid data analytic helps to collect valuable information generated by all equipment and it helps to predict and analyze the data for future. Increasing demand for the cost-effective power supply from the consumer end and minimization of production of electricity cost by using the smart grid data analytics owing to its distinctive properties would drive the growth of the market.

To optimize the system and by replacing aged system with the smart sensors, meters and automation of complete systems help the utility owners to operate the complete network efficiently. With the advent of advanced technology, such as big data, IoT, players have been focusing on integrating smart grid solutions in a wider aspect. As data generation has been continuously experiencing an upward trend, power utility companies have been combining big data with billions of more rows of smart sensor data and additional IoT. The data gathered from smart meters can provide a better understanding of customer behavior, and hence, facilitate customer segmentation. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the growing investment in smart grid projects.

As per US Energy Information Administration in 2018 there were 86.8 million smart metering infrastructure installations in US electric utilities of which 88% belonged to the residential sector. And as of June 2018, operator Enexis Netbeheer installed 900 thousand smart meters in one region of Netherlands and further plans to install 2.8 million electricity smart meters and same number of smart gas meters by 2020. Also, increasing investments in the digital electrical infrastructure and smart grid infrastructure further fuels the market growth. As the per the United States Department of Energy report of 2018, the US utilities invested USD 144 billion in electricity generation, transmission and distribution in 2016. Also, the Annual smart grid investments rose by 41% from USD 3.4 billion in 2014 to USD 4.8 billion in 2016 and is further projected to rise to USD 13.8 billion by 2024. However, high costs of smart grid systems and lack of skilled professionals is hampering the growth of this market.

The regional analysis of global Smart Grid Data Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the growing adoption of smart grid technologies and effective use of power. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Key Segments Studied in the Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market

Professional Key players: Siemens AG, Itron Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Tantalus System Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Uplight Inc. Market Segmentation: Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Size study, By Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), By Solution (Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Network, Metering and Customer Analytics), By Application (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analysis, Demand Response Analysis, Grid Optimization Analysis), By End-users (Private Sector (SMEs and Large Enterprises) and Public Sector) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in COVID-19 Outbreak:

The report highlights market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Market Highlights & Approach

The report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key questions answered:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global market by application, by product, by end user and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this market?

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Report:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by Solution, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Dynamics

3.1. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by Deployment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market by Deployment, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cloud-based

5.4.2. On-premises

Chapter 6. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by Solution

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market by Solution, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Network

6.4.2. Metering

6.4.3. Customer Analytics

Chapter 7. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market by Application , Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Analysis

7.4.2. Demand Response Analysis

7.4.3. Grid Optimization Analysis

Chapter 8. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, by End-User

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market by End-user , Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Private Sector (SMEs and Large Enterprises)

8.4.2. Public Sector

Chapter 9. Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Smart Grid Data Analytics Market

9.2.1. U.S. Smart Grid Data Analytics Market

9.2.1.1. Deployment breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. End-user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.6. Rest of The World Smart Grid Data Analytics Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Siemens AG

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Itron Inc.

10.2.3. AutoGrid Systems Inc.

10.2.4. General Electric Company

10.2.5. IBM Corporation

10.2.6. SAP SE

10.2.7. Tantalus System Corporation

10.2.8. SAS Institute Inc.

10.2.9. Hitachi Ltd

10.2.10. Uplight Inc.

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

