Self-Organizing Network Market 2021 Latest Research and Precise Outlook – Ericsson, Nokia, NEC, Huawei, Airhop Communications, Amdocs

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Self-Organizing Network Market Research Report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Key Players:

Ericsson, Nokia, NEC, Huawei, Airhop Communications, Amdocs, Cellwize, Ascom, Radisys and others.

Growing smartphone penetration, rising mobile data traffic, increasing need for managing growing network complexity, and virtualization of mobile networks are some of the key factors driving the growth of the self-organizing network market across the globe.

Self-organizing network technology is responsible for automatically planning, configuring, managing, optimizing, and healing mobile networks. It can maintain a high level of network performance through dynamic optimization and troubleshooting while operation. Moreover, it can minimize the capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) of mobile operators through advanced automated configuration, optimization, and diagnosis of a large number of mobile networks.

Market segment by Type , the product can be split into

D-SON

C-SON

Hybrid SON

Market segment by Application , split into

E-Commerce and Advertising

Media and Entertainment

Education

Government

Healthcare and Others

Growing smartphone penetration is one of the key factors driving the self-organizing network market across the globe. According to the GSM Association, as of 2018, the smartphone adoption rate in the North American region was around 80%, and it is expected to reach around 90% by 2025. Furthermore, in APAC, smartphone adoption is expected to grow from 54% in 2018 to around 82% in 2025.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

