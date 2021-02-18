SD-WAN Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

In simple terms, the internet is a wide area network (WAN), which is itself a network of computers and servers extending over a large area. A large number of business organizations, government bodies, and academic institutions use WANs to communicate with personnel in distant locations. Now, the problem with traditional WAN is that installing and managing it is labor-intensive and time-consuming, thus costly.

Therefore, with such networks becoming more complex and wider, especially with the rising popularity of mobile and cloud computing, need is being felt for their easy management. In this scenario, software-defined WAN or SD-WAN helps users in managing their wide area networks centrally and in automating their configurations, which not only reduces the need for humans to do it, but also makes the process shorter and cost-effective.

Thus, with the increasing demand for easily manageable wide area networks, the SD-WAN market is expected to mushroom to $43.0 billion by 2030, from $1.4 billion in 2019, at a 38.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). Many organizations are using the software-defined approach to optimize their WAN, for making their network infrastructure compatible with cloud, improving the experience of users, and achieving higher virtual flexibility.

