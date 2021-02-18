Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market 2021 Global Outlook – Jazeera Paints, Jotun, Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Saudi Arabia paints and coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied is an increase in private investment participation.”

Top Leading Companies of Saudi Arabia Paints and Coatings Market are Jazeera Paints, Jotun, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., and National Paints Factories Co. Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Acrylic Resin Dominating the Market

– Acrylic resins are the most widely used polymers in the paint and coatings industry. Most of the acrylic paints are water-based or solvent-based and are available as emulsions (latices), lacquers (lower volume solids), enamels (higher volume solids), and powders (100% solids).

– The common acrylic polymers come in a wide variety of types and combinations, such as methyl and butyl methacrylate. In the case of inexpensive paints, polyvinyl acetate is used primarily.

– The two principal forms of acrylic used are thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastics acrylic resins are synthetic resins achieved by polymerization of different acrylic monomers. Thermosets are cured at elevated temperatures by reacting them with other polymers. Thermoplastic acrylic resins are of two types, namely solution acrylics and acrylic latex coatings.

