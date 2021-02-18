Romania Cards and Payments Market Report- Size, Current Trends, Regional Business Landscape And Development Scope | Banca Transilvania

ReportsnReports added Latest Romania Cards and Payments Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Romania Cards and Payments Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Romania Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Banca Transilvania

Raiffeisen Bank

BNP Paribas

Credit Europe Bank

Erste Bank

UniCredit Bank

Societe Generale Group

OTP Bank

Eurobank

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Romania Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Romanian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits during the review-period (2015-19e).

Romania Cards and Payments Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Romania Cards and Payments Market Report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Romania Cards and Payments Market Report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Romanian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Romanian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis .

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Romanian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit.

Scope of this Report-

– In April 2019, Transfond (the operator of the Automated Clearing House for Interbank Payments) partnered with National Bank of Romania, the Romanian Association of Banks, and commercial banks including Banca Transilvania and CEC Banka to launch an instant payment service in Romania. The service is based on the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer Scheme (SCT Inst), and allows money transfers between bank accounts 24/7 within 10 seconds, up to a maximum of RON50,000 ($11,730.38) per transaction. The service is available for both individual and corporate customers, and can be accessed via the internet and mobile banking channels of participating banks. In January 2020, Banca Comercial? Român? (BCR) (part of Erste Bank) introduced the service for its customers.

– Improving payments infrastructure and the presence of global players will further accelerate the shift towards cashless payments. Stripe, a globally renowned payment services provider, launched its operations in Romania in May 2020. It allows online merchants and vendors to accept payments for products and services offered through their own websites and mobile apps, online marketplaces, and platforms. Romanian merchants can now access the entire Stripe product range and accept online payments from around the world in 135 currencies.

– The growing adoption of contactless technology for transport payments will further drive the use of payment cards. In May 2020, BCR announced it would provide contactless payment readers across 160 buses and 15 trams in Craiova city (operated by transport company RAT Craiova), with implementation set for Q3 2020. Travelers can pay for their trips just by tapping their contactless cards on the readers installed on the vehicles. In the last two years the bank has installed readers in 13 cities across the country, with over 8.5 million contactless payments made via the system.

