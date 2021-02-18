Real Time Payments Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says Research Reports Inc.
Top Vendors:-
FIS, Global Payments, Worldline, Alipay, Temenos, Fiserv, ACI Worldwide, Icon Solutions, IntegraPay, Capegemini, Obopay, Mastercard, Apple, Wirecard, PayPal, Visa, REPAY, SIA
Global Real Time Payments Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Person-to-Person
Person-to-Business
Business-to-Person
Other
By Application:
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and eCommerce
Energy and Utilities
Others
By Regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
