Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market Latest Advancements, Developments and Future Scope 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Real-time Location System (RTLS) Market Research Report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Real-time Location System (RTLS) market will register a 24.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6815.5 million by 2025, from $ 2876.5 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Stanley Healthcare, Ubisense Group, Ekahau, CenTrak, IBM, Zebra Technologies, Midmark RTLS, Intelleflex, TeleTracking, Awarepoint Corporation, Axcess International, GE Healthcare, Essensium, Savi Technology, Sonitor Technologies, AiRISTA, BeSpoon, Elpas, Identec Solutions, TimeDomain, Locaris, SCHMIDT, RF Technologies, Radianse, ThingMagic, Mojix, KINGDOES, PINC Solutions, Intelligent Insites, Plus Location Systems and others.

The global real-time location system (RTLS) market is progressing more dynamically, as compared to its conventional counterparts, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID). This is due to the widespread acceptance of technologies, such as global positioning system (GPS) and Wi-Fi. The growing demand of real-time location system, in security and surveillance, and inventory management sectors, is driving the expansion of the RLTS market. The improving accuracy, increasing government expenditure on defense and homeland security, and affordable pricing of the real-time location system equipment, has also increased the market penetration, in past few years. The real-time location system based on ultra wide band (UWD), and ZigBee technology is gaining popularity among the end users, which is attributed to its high and precise location sensing capability, even within the smallest area. The ability to track location in mediums, such as concrete wall, or other substances is another advantage of these types of RTLS.

Market segment by Type , the product can be split into

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

ZigBee

Ultra-Wide Band (UWB)

Others

Market segment by Application , split into

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Process Industries

Government and Defense

Retail

Education

Others

Key Highlights of the Report

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

