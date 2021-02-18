Public Safety LTE And Mobile Broadband Market 2021 Global Insights and Technology Advancement – Nokia Corporation, General Dynamics, Samsung Electronics, Cisco, Harris Corporation

MarketInsightsReports has published a report entitled Global Public Safety LTE And Mobile Broadband Market Research Report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Ericsson, Airbus Defence and Space, Nokia Corporation, General Dynamics, Samsung Electronics, Cisco, Harris Corporation, CND (Core Network Dynamics), Bittium, Sepura, Sierra Wireless, Motorola, Cobham, AT&T, Mentura Group, Kyocera, Leonardo, Hytera Communications, Sonim Technologies, Kodiak Networks, Soliton Systems and others.

The wide acceptance of commercial long term evolution (LTE) networks is driving the public-safety solution on their mobile broadband. Traditionally, public-safety organizations have relied on LMR systems, for critical voice communication needs. The inefficiency of traditional LMR systems in terms of data, image and video communication has spurred the demand of advance commercial mobile broadband standards such as LTE for the public safety.

Increasing incidence of public safety and security threat from both natural and man-made sources has forced security agencies to adopt more translucent and faster communication channel for critical applications, information, and human resources. The need for efficient dispatch, faster problem resolution, emergency communications, and automated incident reports has increased the market penetration of the public safety LTE & mobile broadband. The use of LTE and mobile broadband has facilitated instant information exchange such as photos, crucial messages, video and blueprints across systems and jurisdictions. Moreover, LTE and mobile broadband offers superior functionality in terms of prioritizing and quality of service. It provides full IP LTE architecture within mobile packet core environment for the safe and secure transmission of critical video and voice data with around 100Mbps downlink speed and 50mbps Uplink Speed per 20 MHZ channel.

Market segment by Type , the product can be split into

Fiber & Wireline

Microwave

Satellite

Market segment by Application , split into

Smartphones

Handportable Terminals

Vehicle-Mounted Routers & Terminals

Stationary CPEs

Tablets & Notebook PCs

USB Dongles

Embedded IoT Modules

Others

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

