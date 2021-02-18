Programmable Robots Market New Innovations, Increasing Adoption of Smart Technologies Forecasts till 2026

Global “Programmable Robots Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Programmable Robots market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Programmable Robots industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The programmable robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.66% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Programmable Robots Market are iRobot Corporation, The LEGO Group, Modular Robotics Incorporated, RoboBuilder Co. Ltd, Innovation First International Inc., SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Wowwee Group Limited (Optimal Group Inc.), Fischertechnik GmbH, SuperDroid Robots Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Robots for Educational Purposes

– The growing popularity of activity-based learning is expected to augment market growth in this vertical. The revolution of programmable robotics has considerably changed the nature of education at all levels, starting from kindergarten schools to graduate universities, which have been integrating robotics driven courses in their curriculums.

– Many vendors are undertaking intensive R&D activities to better understand the need for robotics in the education sector. Fischertechnik introduced a learning environment to understand Industry 4.0 applications in vocational schools and training, along with understanding research, teaching, and development at universities, in companies, and in IT departments.

– New products are also expected to augment market growth. Leveraging AI, a new programmable robot named Luka the Owl is anticipated to be introduced in 2020, which can read from a database of 50,000 books to young children.

North America is Expected to Remain the Largest Market

– The demographics and emerging dynamics in the education sector are expected to be one of the major drivers of the market in the region. The introduction of interactive learning courses is one of the major components driving the market.

– In the US eduation sector, according to the Labor Department’s projections, the universities in the country are expected to produce only 29% of the required graduates to fill 1.4 million computer specialist job openings. Such a scenario is expected to create the need for programmable robots in this sector.

– Furthermore, the aging population of the country is leading toward the introduction of programmable robots in the cosnsumer sector. Intuition Robotics Ltd is expected to introduce ElliQ, a social robot for older adults, which is currently in beta testing in the United States.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Programmable Robots Market report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on.

