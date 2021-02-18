Prescriptive Analytics Market: Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Prescriptive Analytics Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Prescriptive Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Prescriptive Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this world class Prescriptive Analytics Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Prescriptive Analytics Market report.

Global prescriptive analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising demand of innovative technology such as Big Data and IoT.

Market Definition: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market

Prescriptive analytics is the business analytics (BA) field dedicated to suggesting and supporting the best approach for a specific situation. It is linked to analytics which is both descriptive and predictive. While descriptive analytics will provide understanding into what has happened and predictive analytics will help to predict what could occur. Prescriptive analytics intends to identify the best alternative or result among different choices, considering the defined criteria.

Market Drivers:

Rise of innovative technologies such as Big Data and IOT is driving the growth of the market

Growing demand of real-time accessibility of data for well-organized business actions is propelling the growth of the market

Increase in cyber-crimes and the requirement for crime forecast and avoidance.

Market Restraints:

The absence of a common platform to standardize the software development is hampering the growth of the market,

Slow ICT expenditure is anticipated to hamper the development of the prescriptive analytics market in underdeveloped nations.

Complicated analytical workflow and energetic nature of data is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Prescriptive Analytics Market

By Component

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Data Type

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured Data

Structured Data

By Application

Risk Management

Operations Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

Others

By Business Function

Human Resources

Sales

Marketing

Finance

Operations

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Emerson is launching PeakVue Plus, a development redesign which provides prescriptive analytics to support the consumers in decision making and to improve the rotating machinery availability. This product launch would help the users to take corrective measures to preserve the life of the bearing and ensure the long-term accessibility of its resources.

In March 2019, IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio V12.9 introduced the latest efficiency enhancements for both Constraint Program Optimizer and CPLEX engines. It offers a template design framework for numerical and restrictive programming to optimize enterprise decisions as well as provide insights into prescriptive analytics. This product launch is a recognized analysis technology which allows an extensive end-to-end solution to complicated issues.

Competitive Analysis

Global prescriptive analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Prescriptive Analytics Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global prescriptive analytics market are River Logic, Inc., Altair Engineering, Inc., Profitect Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Ayata, TIBCO Software Inc,, Frontline Systems, Inc, NGDATA, Inc., Panoratio GmbH, Netformx., QualMetrix Inc., Absolutdata., Salesforce.com, inc, Accenture., Oracle, Teradata., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Versium, and among others

The Prescriptive Analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Prescriptive Analytics market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Prescriptive Analytics market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Prescriptive Analytics market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Prescriptive Analytics. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

