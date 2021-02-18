Prepaid Card Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | The American Express Company., Visa Inc. MasterCard Incorporated
Prepaid Card Market by Card Type (Single-purpose prepaid card, and Multi-purpose prepaid card), Usage (General-Purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Card, Government Benefits/Disbursement Card, Incentive/Payroll Card), Industry Vertical (Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Prepaid Card market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Prepaid Card market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Data Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region
The global prepaid card market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.7% from 2016 to 2022 to attain a market size of around $3,653 billion by 2022.
Prepaid card is a payment card where funds are connected directly to a card without any link through the bank account. Prepaid cards are reloadable cards that allow the customer to only spend up to the amount he/she has pre-deposited into their account. These cards are widely used in retailer stores, e-commerce, and others. There are no interest rates applied to these cards, although an initial fee is associated with them. Prepaid cards can be easily accessed by swiping them without any picture ID and PIN number. In addition, they are poised to have a transformative effect on retail establishments, corporate institutions, and others.
In the recent years, the mode of payment has revolutionized, as number of transactions have taken place through cards instead of cash. Prepaid cards are available to everyone, regardless of credit rating, income, or whether or not someone holds a bank account. They are a substitute to a traditional bank account and are a new way to manage money. They function in a similar manner to credit and debit cards; thus, the user can also use them abroad. However, various types of fees associated with the prepaid card transaction and lack of security measures as compared to credit or debit cards are major restraints for the market growth. Moreover, emerging applications & acceptance of these prepaid cards for various transactions and their increasing popularity during traveling abroad are expected to boost the market growth in the future.
The global prepaid card market is segmented based on card type, usage, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of card type, the market is divided into single-purpose prepaid card and multi-purpose prepaid card. Based on the usage, it is divided into general-purpose reloadable card, gift card, government benefits/disbursement card, incentive/payroll card, and others. Industry verticals covered in the study include retail establishments, corporate institutions, government, and financial institutions & others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).
Major companies profiled in the report include The American Express Company., Visa Inc. MasterCard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Kaiku Finance, LLC., The Western Union Company, Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holding Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., and AccountNow Inc.
Key Segments Studied in the Global Prepaid Card Market
|Professional Key players:
The American Express Company
Visa Inc.
Mastercard Incorporated
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Kaiku Finance, LLC.
The Western Union Company
Green Dot Corporation
NetSpend Holding Inc.
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AccountNow Inc.
|Market Segmentation:
|Prepaid Card Market
by Card Type (Single-purpose prepaid card, and Multi-purpose prepaid card),
By Usage (General-Purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Card, Government Benefits/Disbursement Card, Incentive/Payroll Card),
By Industry Vertical (Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022
A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning
Economic Consequences of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Market: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis & Conclusion by Economic Impact & Risk Factors
- What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?
- What are market dynamics?
- What are challenges and opportunities?
- What is economic impact on market?
- What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?
Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam
In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:
The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.
Key Market Features in COVID-19 Outbreak:
The report highlights market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.
Market Highlights & Approach
The report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.
Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis
– Detailed Overview of market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.
– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.
– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?
– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of market?
– SWOT Analysis of each key players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.
– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?
– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?
– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?
– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?
– What impact of COVID-19 lockdown on consumers’ awareness, behavior, and attitudes?
