Prepaid Card Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | The American Express Company., Visa Inc. MasterCard Incorporated

Prepaid Card Market by Card Type (Single-purpose prepaid card, and Multi-purpose prepaid card), Usage (General-Purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Card, Government Benefits/Disbursement Card, Incentive/Payroll Card), Industry Vertical (Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

The global prepaid card market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.7% from 2016 to 2022 to attain a market size of around $3,653 billion by 2022.

Prepaid card is a payment card where funds are connected directly to a card without any link through the bank account. Prepaid cards are reloadable cards that allow the customer to only spend up to the amount he/she has pre-deposited into their account. These cards are widely used in retailer stores, e-commerce, and others. There are no interest rates applied to these cards, although an initial fee is associated with them. Prepaid cards can be easily accessed by swiping them without any picture ID and PIN number. In addition, they are poised to have a transformative effect on retail establishments, corporate institutions, and others.

In the recent years, the mode of payment has revolutionized, as number of transactions have taken place through cards instead of cash. Prepaid cards are available to everyone, regardless of credit rating, income, or whether or not someone holds a bank account. They are a substitute to a traditional bank account and are a new way to manage money. They function in a similar manner to credit and debit cards; thus, the user can also use them abroad. However, various types of fees associated with the prepaid card transaction and lack of security measures as compared to credit or debit cards are major restraints for the market growth. Moreover, emerging applications & acceptance of these prepaid cards for various transactions and their increasing popularity during traveling abroad are expected to boost the market growth in the future.

The global prepaid card market is segmented based on card type, usage, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of card type, the market is divided into single-purpose prepaid card and multi-purpose prepaid card. Based on the usage, it is divided into general-purpose reloadable card, gift card, government benefits/disbursement card, incentive/payroll card, and others. Industry verticals covered in the study include retail establishments, corporate institutions, government, and financial institutions & others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report include The American Express Company., Visa Inc. MasterCard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Kaiku Finance, LLC., The Western Union Company, Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holding Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., and AccountNow Inc.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global prepaid card market is provided in the report.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market along with growth trends, market structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Prepaid Card Market

Professional Key players: The American Express Company Visa Inc. Mastercard Incorporated PayPal Holdings, Inc. Kaiku Finance, LLC. The Western Union Company Green Dot Corporation NetSpend Holding Inc. JP Morgan Chase & Co. AccountNow Inc. Market Segmentation: Prepaid Card Market by Card Type (Single-purpose prepaid card, and Multi-purpose prepaid card), By Usage (General-Purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Card, Government Benefits/Disbursement Card, Incentive/Payroll Card), By Industry Vertical (Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Financial Institutions) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

The report highlights market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Points Covered in Prepaid Card Market Report:

Executive Summary

Table of Contents

List of Figures

List of Tables

Introduction

Segmentation By Geography

Prepaid Card Market Characteristics

Supply Chain And Key Participants

Prepaid Card Market Size And Growth

Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

Drivers Of The Market

Restraints On The Market

Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

Prepaid Card Global Market PESTEL Analysis by Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, Legal

Prepaid Card Customer Information

Brand Experience And Customer Support Influence Purchasing Decision

Prepaid Card Market, Regional And Country Analysis

Global Prepaid Card Market, , By Region, Value ($ Billion)

Global Prepaid Card Manufacturing Market, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation

Prepaid Card Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Taxes Levied

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Associations

Investments

Competitive Landscape

Global Prepaid Card Market Top Opportunities By Segment

Global Prepaid Card Market Top Opportunities By Country

Global Prepaid Card Market Strategies

Strategies based on market trends

Strategies Adopted By Leading Competitors

Appendix

Research Methodology

Currencies

Research Inquiries

Copyright and Disclaimer

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

