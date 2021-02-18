Postal Automation System Market Latest Advancement and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Postal Automation System Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Postal Automation Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Postal Automation System market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Toshiba Corporation, BEUMER Group, Siemens AG, NEC Philippines, Inc., SOLYSTIC SAS, Vanderlande Industries, Pitney Bowes Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Fives Group, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– October 2019 – Siemens Logistics offers airports and airlines a comprehensive portfolio of innovative software solutions to optimize processes. This includes Service 4.0 for the predictive maintenance of baggage handling systems. The forecasts are generated from collected data, and preventive measures are taken to improve system reliability and avoid unscheduled downtimes.

– September 2019 – Vanderlande will launch the next installment of its scalable solutions (evolutions) DIRECTSORT at the Parcel and Post Expo 2019, to be held in The Netherlands. DIRECTSORT is a modular, future-proof and straightforward solution that sorts parcels from the moment they are unloaded from trailers, vans or load carriers with the aim of optimizing the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Key Market Trends:

Hardware Component Expected to Grow Significantly

– The hardware component is expected to hold a majority share in the postal automation system market. Automation in any end-user industry is essentially a collection of connected hardware components and data solutions. Hence, the need for a hardware component in the postal and parcel industry is increasing with the increase in the need for automation in the industry.

– Also, the increase in the number of new system installations as part of capacity expansion and upgrades in the existing system as part of automation in the postal industry is expected to be the major factor driving the market.

– Furthermore, the massive growth in the e-commerce industry has led to a surge in the number of parcel deliveries across the globe. Also, crossborder retail has further stimulated the growth in parcel deliveries. Hence, an automated and connected hardware system is essential in a postal automation system to enhance the supply chain in the postal industry.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– Also, renovation and upgradation of existing postal automation systems in North America has resulted in the installation or capacity expansion of these systems, thereby contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

– Further, the massive growth of e-commerce in the region has led to an increase in the need for automated solutions in the postal and parcel industry. For instance, according to the US Department of Commerce, in the first quarter of 2019, the share of e-commerce in total U.S. retail sales was 10.7%, which increased as compared to 9.8% in the first quarter in 2018. As of that quarter, retail e-commerce sales in the United States amounted to almost USD 146.2 billion.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

