Polyacrylamide Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “Global Polyacrylamide Market, By Physical Form (Powder, Liquid, and Emulsion/Dispersions), By Ionic Nature (Non-ionic, Anionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Polymer Structure (Straight Chain and Cross-Linked), By Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Flocculants for Water Treatment, Soil Conditioner, Binders and Stabilizers in Cosmetics, and Other Applications), By End- User Industry (Water Treatment, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Mining, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

In 2019, Solenis and BASF completed the paperwork of merger for the paper and chemical business

Analyst View:

Rise in use of the oil and gas industry for improved oil recovery is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, rise in demand for the anionic polyacrylamide due to its benefits such as high quality and efficiency, high molecular weight, moderate hydrolysis, high viscosity and fine solubility is driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing coal mining and processing industries are boosting factor for the growth of the target market. In addition, the polyacrylamide is used for drinking water treatment and the industrial wastewater treatment is the fueling factor for the growth of the global market. However, polyacrylamide is the carcinogenic nature of acrylamide monomer is the major restraining factor for the growth of the target market. Furthermore, polyacrylamide is highly costly is another hampering factor for the global market.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global polyacrylamide market accounted for 1,820.28 kilos metric ton in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of physical form, ionic nature, polymer structure, application, and region.

By physical form, the global polyacrylamide market is segmented into the powder, liquid, and emulsion/dispersions

By ionic nature, the target market is segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic, and amphoteric.

By polymer structure, the global market is classified into straight-chain and cross-linked

By application, the target market is bifurcated into enhanced oil recovery, flocculants for water treatment, soil conditioner, binders and stabilizers in cosmetics, and other applications

By the end-user industry, the target market is characterized by water treatment, oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, and other end-user industries.

By region, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating region for the global polyacrylamide market due to more industries for wastewater management.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global polyacrylamide market includes AnHui Ju Cheng Fine, Chemicals Co. Ltd., Anhui Tianrun Chemicals Co. Ltd., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation, CHINA FLOC, Envitech Chemicals Specialties Pvt. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Liaocheng Yongxing Environmentals, and Qingdao Oubo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

