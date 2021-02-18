Physical Security Information Management Market Growth, Business Outlook, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts 2026

Global “Physical Security Information Management Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Physical Security Information Management market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Physical Security Information Management industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The physical security information management market was valued at USD 588.5 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1350.3 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Physical Security Information Management Market are Everbridge Inc., Qognify Inc., Vidsys Inc., AxxonSoft Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., LenelS2, Advancis Pty Ltd, VIDEONEXT Network Solutions, Ela-Soft GmbH, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International PLC, Prysm Software and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Transportation and Logistics Have Significant Shares in the Market

– PSIM technology is being implemented in the transportation and logistics sector to handle security operations in complex environments, such as docks and ports, airports, and rail terminals. PSIM systems can effectively manage all the different sensor inputs from intruder detection systems, smoke alarms, and various other devices that are attached to the security network, both digital and analog.

– PSIM technology gathers and combines data to create a holistic overview of a security environment, along with the intelligence to control room operators. The rise in urbanization has increased traffic levels unprecedentedly. PSIM systems help governments and organizations in determining traffic conditions by analyzing the data from traffic cameras and roadside sensors, which is driving the market.

– Investment in intelligent transportation systems is expected to assist the PSIM market, as security remains a challenge to keep the infrastructure safe for long-term use. Moreover, with PSIM technology, it is possible to predict every possible combination of alarming situations or conditions that can occur on the road by analyzing the data from sensor inputs and applying analytics. Facial recognition and surveillance have become a norm to safeguard cities due to an increase in terror attacks globally, which is also driving the market.

– PSIM is also a vital cog in the development of the intelligent transpiration systems, which rely on intelligent infrastructure. PSIM systems can react to parameters, such as congestion levels, visibility levels between vehicles, surface temperatures, lane occupancy, and vehicle classifications, which are used in predicting disasters.

Europe to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Europe accounted for the largest share of the PSIM market. The United Kingdom witnessed many instances proving the need for PSIM platforms for investigating incidents in case of criminal activities.

– For instance, in June 2019, the UK government unveiled a new security standard for surveillance cameras, with the view to combat attacks launched by infected camera systems, in a move that may propel the manufacturers of surveillance camera systems and components to ensure that surveillance equipment is secure against unauthorized access by default.

– Similarly, in August 2019, Kings Cross estate in London admitted to using facial recognition technology, where it tracked thousands of people across the 67-acre development through CCTVs.

– In recent years, Germany witnessed an increase in the number of terror attacks, which forced the government to amend the existing regulations or bring about the new ones.

– For instance, in July 2019, the Hockenheimring motor racing circuit in Germany partnered with Bosch to protect the people and property at the events. Bosch implemented a state-of-the-art video security system, with more than 64 IP cameras that monitor the entrances and exits, the grandstands, and adjacent areas, as well as the entire racing circuit. All the cameras are networked via a central video management system.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

