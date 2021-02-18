Phenolic Resins Market Status and Trend Analysis 2017-2026 (COVID-19 Version)
Further key aspects of the report indicate that:
Chapter 1: Research Scope: Product Definition, Type, End-Use & Methodology
Chapter 2: Global Industry Summary
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Chapter 4: Global Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 5: North America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 6: Europe Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 8: South America Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use
Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Market Segmentation by region, type and End-Use.
Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies
Chapter 11: Market forecast and environment forecast.
Chapter 12: Industry Summary.
The global Phenolic Resins market has the potential to grow with xx million USD with growing CAGR in the forecast period from 2021f to 2026f. Factors driving the market for @@@@@ are the significant development of demand and improvement of COVID-19 and geo-economics.
Based on the type of product, the global Phenolic Resins market segmented into
Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin
Thermosetting Phenolic Resin
Based on the end-use, the global Phenolic Resins market classified into
Wood Adhesives
Foundry
Molding
Abrasive Material
Insulation
Others
Based on geography, the global Phenolic Resins market segmented into
North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]
And the major players included in the report are
Hexion
Sbhpp
SI Group
Jinan Shengquan Group
Tong Cheng
Allnex Belgium
Metadynea International
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
Chang Chun Group
Prefere Resins
Kolon Industries
Plenco
Shandong Laiwu Runda
UCP Chemicals AG
Lerg SA
Aica Kogyo
BASF
Mitsui Chemicals
