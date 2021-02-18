Personal Cooling Devices Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027 | Honeywell International, Havells India Limited, Holmes Group

The personal cooling device market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.16%, during the forecast period. These are energy-efficient devices that are cheaper and provide comfort to individuals in any work set up. The portability of these systems makes them an attractive option for many workers operating in remote locations.

Moreover, the demand for personal cooling devices has been continually increasing, due to increase in temperature as an effect of global warming. According to data realized by the World Health Organization, heat stress due to climate change is expected to result in 38,000 extra deaths a year across the world, between 2030 and 2050. This is expected to lead to an increase in the use of user-friendly and energy-saving cooling devices.

Competitive Landscape

The personal cooling devices market is fragmented, with a number of smaller players operating in the market. Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows: –

– July 2019 – Sony launched an air conditioner that one can use along with clothes. The portable AC, known as Reon Pocket, is designed to release a cool breeze. The portable AC is smaller than a mobile phone. The device uses a small rear panel to release cool breeze.

Key Market Trends

Growing Use by Workforce Operating in Hot Conditions is Expected to Drive Market Growth

– Maintaining a normal body temperature remains critical to the operations of first responders, like firefighters, policemen, and hazardous materials response teams, that need to perform frequently at high activity levels in extremely hot environments.

– Apart from such first responders, many industries, like construction and mining, that have harsh operating conditions are major areas of application for such systems. In such situations, where heat stress can not be reduced by using engineering controls or work practice modifications, special personal cooling devices are used. This includes protective vests that make use of ambient air systems.

– Ambient air systems function by blowing air between protective outer garments and the inner layers of clothing, thereby, inducing both convective and evaporative heat losses. They use battery-powered blowers, to circulate air through the protective gear. Such personal cooling blowers/fans weigh less than 5 lbs. Ambient air systems are very effective at relatively low humidifies.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market in the World

– The personal cooling device has been extensively adopted in the Asia-Pacific region. The hot climate of the region and the industrial growth have made it a lucrative region for the market studied.

– Moreover, Asia-Pacific, which is a hub of electronic device manufacturing, is fast emerging as one of the major suppliers of such cooling devices. The presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region is expected to propel the demand for market growth.

– Additionally, the growth of end-user sections, like mining, which is one of the major areas of application for the personal cooling devices, is also expected to propel market growth. China, for instance, produces majority of the rare earth metals of the world.

