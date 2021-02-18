Peer to Peer Lending (P2P) Market Synopsis 2027 – Global Industry Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Factors, Analysis, Research Report and Outlook | Brandessence Market Research

Global Peer to Peer Lending (P2P) Market is valued at USD 34.16 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 589.05 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 50.2% over the forecast period.

Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025- Universal advancements in technologies which command the processes connected to money lending majorly driving the Global Peer to Peer (P2P) Market.

Scope of Peer to Peer Lending Market Report–

Peer to peer lending (P2P) is the process of lending money to individuals or businesses via online services that connects/contest lenders with borrowers. P2P offers their services more cheaply other than traditional financial institutes. Therefore, lenders can acquire higher returns as compared to investments and saving products given by banks and other institutions. This money lending process is also known as “crowd-lending”. Mostly peer to peer lending is an unsecured type of personal loan even though the largest amount is lent to businesses. Another type which is a secured loan can sometimes be provided by using grandeur assets like jewelry vintage cars, buildings, fine arts, watches or other business properties. Some of the forms of peer to peer lending are; student loans, commercial and real estate loans, payday loans, secured business loans, leasing and factoring. P2P websites give a shelter from market losses occurred because to non-payments loans by conserving certain funds.

The P2P lending market is segmented on the basis of business model, end-users, application and region & country level. Based upon business model the P2P lending market is segmented into alternate marketplace lending and traditional lending. Based upon end-users, the P2P lending market is segmented into consumer credit loans, small business loans, student loans, real estate loans. Based upon application, the P2P lending market is segmented into individuals and businesses.

The regions covered in this Peer to Peer Lending market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. On the basis of country level, the market of peer to peer lending is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Dynamics–

Money lending markets have seen many substantial improvements since last few decades. The money lending system has a high demand from small and medium businesses (SMEs) and consumer credits because of the strict credit policies of banks. This leads the customers to go on the P2P lending platforms which have comparatively faster credit acceptance. According to the statistics provided by the P2P Finance Association (P2PFA), net lending flow to SMEs on P2P lending platform has witnessed remarkable increment with compared to net lending by banks. Also, Blockchain based P2P lending is a technology which eliminates midway in the process of P2P. Therefore, acceptance of blockchain technology in P2P lending will make the whole process clear and authentic for borrowers as well as for lenders. It also provides high returns to the investors than the other investments. This money lending pattern has lower interest rates due to high competition amongst the lenders and the lower origination fees. Thus, all these factors are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

However, due to the least availability of new technologies in the developing region the traditional P2P market still exists on large scale with respect to business model and riskless investments are not provided in P2P lending. Also, to get the best chance of funding, borrowers have to give their important and personal details to lenders for impressive plans and this is not healthy for borrowers but is the necessary part of this lending system. So these are the conditions which may hamper the market growth.

Moreover, the growth anticipation in P2P lending market will remains constant due to the factors like rise in interest rate, competition with banks and customer market size. The lending is believed to advance the peak and will smoothen the business operations and provide easy loan options for individuals and to businesses. This can create significant revenue opportunities during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis-

The Peer to peer lending market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest market share in global P2P lending market owing to the increasing adoption of P2P platforms. UK stands third after America and Asia Pacific and one of the most highly established markets of P2P in the world. Moreover, China has occupied the major share in the market in Asia Pacific due to the vast shadow banking sector and unofficial estimates that are endorsing the market. It has massive number of peer to peer lending platforms which counts around 2000 in numbers globally. China and US are the competitors of each other while Canada will be running high in growth in the upcoming years because of the advancements in SMEs and growing the startup businesses.

Market Segmentation:-

By Business Model: Alternate marketplace lending, Traditional lending

By End-Users: Consumer credit loans, Small business loans, Student loans, Real estate loans

By Application: Individuals, Businesses

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Market Companies:

Some major key players for peer to peer lending market are,

LendingClub Corporation

Funding Circle Limited

Daric

RateSetter

Prosper Marketplace, Inc.

Zopa Limited

Welendus

MarketInvoice

Others.

With that said, Brandessence Market Research has announced the Top 10 Companies in The P2P Lending Market.

Prosper Marketplace

Prosper Marketplace is one of the first peer-to-peer lending companies that was founded in America in 2005 with the headquarters in San Francisco, CA. The company’s main aim is to increase and stabilize the financial well-being of American citizens. To this date, the company have served more than 1 million people. The company provides fixed-term loans in the amount of from USD 2,000 to USD 40,000. Both individuals and institutions can access affordable loans through company’s online platform. With more than USD 17 billion of funded loans, Prosper Marketplace, Inc. conveyed a 13% increase in lending.

In June 2016, the Prosper’s team launched a website to improve user experience. They mainly focus on the simple and intuitive use of the site. In terms of upgradation of website, they revised two main areas entirely– an account dashboard and auto-invest setup. An overview page contains current distribution of loans, and the target distribution if auto-investment is allowed. The novel Auto Invest option is directly connected with the account panel. Since 2019, the company has introduced some updates such as a new way to access the lending marketplace – through a mobile application for iOS and Android devices. Prosper is also partnering with BBVA, a digital banking company, to introduce an end-to-end digital solution for HELOC (Home Equity Line of Credit).

Zopa

Zopa was the first company to enter into the UK P2P lending market. It was established in 2005 to provide people access to simple and more beneficial loans and investments. For 15 years in business, they have given over 5 billion pounds to about 500,000 borrowers and raised 250 million pound for nearly same number of investors. They work on their own peer-to-peer lending platform competitive enough to meet growing demand. They have a web and mobile application based on recent technology. At Zopa, cybersecurity is ensured as it is a key strategy for them to retain customers.

They complied to the highest standards and have been regulated by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) since 2014. In 2016, Zopa applied for a banking license to expand its business in other portfolio of banking services. In 2018, the company with new fintech products received a full banking license due to Open Banking introduced in the UK. This enables third-party developers to use open APIs to generate applications and services in a financial institution.

Borrowing Power is Zopa’s newest tool to help consumer manage money easily. This is an in-app tool that enables users to have the best loan rate and other tailored recommendations. New products comprise a fixed-term savings product protected by a financial services compensation scheme (FSCS), a credit card, and a cash management application.

Lending Club

Lending Club company came onto the peer-to-peer lending market in 2006 after two previous pioneers – Prosper and Zopa. In 2006, it was established in San Francisco, California. It is popular for providing alternative credit system – loan offers in the secondary market. This online P2P lender provides various personal loan options. Also, LendingClub was the first P2P lending company that registered its services as securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In the fintech industry, the company has been known for its innovative ideas, leading-edge technology and business success.

The company have raised $50 billion in loans and has connected more than 3 million borrowers to investors by its online platform. It is a digital website which directly links investors and borrowers with limited intermediation. It has both websites and apps for mobile devices in Android and iOS format. Investors can explore loan lists there and select the loans that they wish to invest in. The selection is based on the information given on the borrower, loan amount, loan level and loan purpose. LendingClub do business by charging a commission for providing services to borrowers and investors.

Due to increasing innovative technology and effective algorithms used to search for risks and fraud, the company offers users with automated loan approvals. This process in turn decreases the time and paperwork that compared to traditional banks. Using current big data technologies, the company was able to simplify the matching of borrowers and investors on the platform. Special analytical systems used by company, make it user friendly for lenders to discover loans according to their criteria.

RateSetter

RateSetter is founded in the UK in 2010 and is the first company to launch a Provision Fund online globally. It is introduced in Australian market in 2014 and FCA regulated since 2014. It became a member of the Finance & Leasing Association in 2016. It is a private company with team of over 200 people, based in London and Leicester. The company have invested over 3.6 billion pounds to date with connection of more than 84,000 investors.

An investor can invest a minimum of 10 pound through Ratesetter and can have benefit of a provision fund with the aim of compensating you if a borrower misses a repayment. There are three products provides by Ratesetter to investors, which are Access (3%*), Plus (3.5%*) and Max (4%*). Personal loans given by Ratesetter have interest rates from 3.9%. The loans range from 3,000 to 25,000 pound for one to five years.

Funding Circle

Funding Circle is a P2P lending marketplace that permits the public to lend money directly for small and medium-sized businesses. As of September 2019, Funding Circle has facilitated more than £8 billion in loans to small and medium-sized firms. The company has entered the London Stock Exchange. enterprises can borrow up to 1 million pound in the UK, up to USD 500,000 in the US, and up to 250,000 euro in Germany and the Netherlands for about 60 months. Originally the loan rate was decided an auction process, but since September 2015, Funding Circle determines the loan rate provided based on risk category and loan term. each company they provide loans to, are placed in a ‘risk band’. The risk band, combined with the length of time they need the loan for, determines how much interest the borrower would pay.

MarketFinance

MarketFinance is one of the world’s largest P2P invoice finance platform. It was founded in 2011 and based in London and Manchester. MarketFinance has offered more than 3.020 billion pound in funding to thousands of UK businesses. Businesses can choose which invoices they wish to finance, unlock tied-up cash in 24 hours at competitive rates. It is fast, flexible funding for small and medium businesses to hire more staff, introduce new products and pay their suppliers. In 2013, the UK government through the British Business Bank, started lending to businesses through MarketFinance. This partnership has now loaned more than 100m pound provided to small businesses in the UK. MarketFinance is a associate of the Peer-to-Peer Finance Association and is financed by private equity group MCI Capital and leading European venture capital fund Northzone.

