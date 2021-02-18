PDX Models Market 2021 Latest Trends and Developments – Crown Bioscience, THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Champions Oncology

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a new research report to its mega database of research international studies. The research report, titled “PDX Models Market 2021” identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels and opportunities in the market for PDX Models industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get know how of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose. Furthermore, businesses can utilize the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. A reliable global PDX Models report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

PDX models market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 356,248.18 thousand by 2027 from USD 104,005.11 thousand in 2019. Wide adoption of PDX models in preclinical research & increasing demand for personalized medicine in PDX models are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

PDX models are considered as an effective tool in the field of biomedical research, preclinical trials as both the species have similarities and these models have the capability of carrying the characteristics of the tumor, and also allow studying the tumor and its heterogeneity. They help in the evaluation of the tumor growth rate, life cycle of the tumor and growth rate of the tumor in different conditions. They also help in differentiating between the adult and childhood cancer. The adoption of the new therapies, patient specific therapies, and personalized medicine are all established by the use of PDX models in the basic cancer research and drug development.

Segmentation Of PDX Models Market:

By Type (Mice Models, Rat Models)

By Tumor Type (Respiratory Tumor Models, Urological Tumor Models, Gastrointestinal Tumor Models, Hematological Tumor Models, Gynecological Tumor Models, Others)

By Application (Preclinical Drug Development & Oncology Research, Biomarker Analysis)

By End User (Contract Research Organization, Academic & Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

PDX models market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to PDX models market.

The major players covered in the report are Crown Bioscience Inc., THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Champions Oncology, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi AppTec, Oncodesign, Aragen Bioscience, Biocytogen, Bioduro, BioModels, Creative Animodel, Covance Inc., EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH, EUROPDX., Explora BioLabs, Hera BioLabs, Horizon discovery Ltd., Pharmatest Services, Urospehere SAS, Xentech, Xenopat among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In October 2019, Crown Bioscience Inc. announced strategic collaboration with NEXT Oncology for focusing more on preclinical drug development by providing new relevant models. This collaboration has helped the company to serve more customers as they have the global presence worldwide and could generate more revenue.

In April 2018, THE JACKSON LABORATORY and European Bioinformatics Institute created first cancer research portal for PDX models. By using these models, researchers can understand better drug reaction on the patient which is patient specific too. This has provided wide variety of the models at one place quickly.

Global PDX Models Market Scope and Market Size:-

PDX models market is segmented on the basis of type, tumor type, application, technique and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global PDX models market is classified into mice models and rat models. In 2020, mice models segment is expected to dominate the market as researchers are increasingly using mice models more often than rats, because of mice superiority as genetic models. Further, smaller size of mice does offer some advantages, including requiring lower drug dosages, which makes them more cost-effective in drug development research.

On the basis of tumor type, the global PDX models market is classified into gastrointestinal tumor models, lung tumor models, haematological tumor models, gynecological tumor models, respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models and others.

On the basis of application, the global PDX models market is classified into preclinical drug development, precision medicine, co-clinical trials, and basic cancer research.

On the basis of technique, the global PDX models are segmented into heterotopic implantation and orthotropic implantation.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into PDX Models Market report

Market Overview: Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type

Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type Competitive landscape: Market Share, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product by Company and PDX Models Market Competitive Situation and Trends, PDX Models Market Share of top Players

Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, PDX Models Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview

Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, PDX Models Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview Market Status and Outlook by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) : Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions

: Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions Segmentation and Subsegments: PDX Models Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application

PDX Models Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application Global PDX Models Market Forecast: Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027) and Forecast by Regions, by Type, by Application

Technological inventions in PDX Models industry

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Distributors/Traders List included in Market and Conclusion

Methodology/Research Approach

Geographical Coverage of PDX Models Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of PDX Models in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

