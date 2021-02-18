Patient Flow Management Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies Care Logistics, Aptean, Teletracking Technologies, Sonitor Technologies

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific patient flow management market is expected to grow with CAGR of 22.5% to US$ 364.72 Mn 2025 from US$ 74.42 Mn in 2017. Factors such technological advancements and increasing adoption of IT in healthcare in countries such as, Japan and China, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

The global patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 452.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

Patient Flow Management Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

The major players operating in the global patient flow management market include McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Sonitor Technologies among others. The market players are indulged into development and introduction of new products and services in the market to sustain their significance. For instance, in April 2016, Care Logistics announced the availability of the Target LOS Tool. The tool is a web based program that assists hospital admissions staff quickly and easily allocate correct patient DRGs and lengths-of-stay targets, helping ensure appropriate care and reimbursements. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Global patient flow management market, based on the product was segmented into standalone and integrated systems. In 2017, the standalone segment held a largest market share of 68.4% of the patient simulators, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the existing large use of standalone systems as these systems are can easily be monitored as well as offers freedom of complete access to all facets. However, the integrated segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate of 22.6% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

To comprehend global Patient Flow Management market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

