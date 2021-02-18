Out of Band Authentication Market Competitive Analysis, Demand, Business Outlook and Forecasts 2026

Global “Out of Band Authentication Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Out of Band Authentication market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Out of Band Authentication industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The global out of band authentication market was valued at USD 443.81 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 846.80 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.37% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Out of Band Authentication Market are NortonLifeLock Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Censornet Ltd., Deepnet Security Ltd., Early Warning Services LLC, Gemalto N.V., Strike Force Technologies Inc., Vasco Data Security International Inc., CA Technologies Inc., SecurEnvoy Ltd. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– Increasing internet penetration, growing m-commerce market, and early adoption of online payment services is expected to drive the out of band authentication market, which is often used in financial institutions and other organizations with high-security requirements.

– Most financial institutions are utilizing various forms of out of band authentication methods, for instance, voiceprint technology used to provide biometric verification by the user or the user is asked to text a code displayed after login from their registered smartphone to the institution. It secures the communications with only a slight increase in complexity for a user. Moreover, the methods are also much cheaper to financial institutions to deploy than security key fobs or more complex biometric methods and hence, are expected to drive the market.

– In addition, the number of security concerns associated with mobile payments is on the rise and is expected to compel the market growth. For example, malicious app clones are a major problem when it comes to android phones as such apps are either published on alternate, less regulated app stores or distributed as standalone.apk packages. In the case of iOS fraudsters target via jail-broken devices. Owing to this, various vendors are increasingly spending on payment security and are tying up with the out of band authentication providers and accelerating the market.

North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the out of band Authentication market owing to the increase in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices and vulnerabilities associated with them are some of the factors driving the adoption of OOBA solutions and services.

– The government of Canada and the United States relies heavily on the use of information systems to support its basic and essential business functions and to deliver programs and services their citizens. For instance, the Government of Canada uses an out-of-band token, which is a combination of a physical device (e.g., mobile phone, landline telephone) and a secret that is transmitted to the device by a verifier each time authentication is required.

– Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in mobile payments in the United States. For instance, San Francisco-based AppsFlyer, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) mobile analytics and attribution platform, reports a 22% increase in in-app purchases during the month of March. This, as United States residents, has begun to rely even more on their mobile devices while being stuck at home due to the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

– For instance, digital banking apps managed to procure a 17% increase in revenues by 17%. Virtual banking apps in the United States experienced a 60% increase in downloads and installations as customers weren’t able to visit brick-and-mortar retail locations due to lockdowns. It is expected to temporarily drive the market in North America.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Out of Band Authentication Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Out of Band Authentication industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

