Org Chart Software Market was valued at US$ 398.31 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Evolution of Cloud Technology that Helps in Easier Deployment, says Absolute Market Insights

Cloud technology now-a-days is being implemented across all verticals within an organization. Human resource in SMEs and large enterprises use cloud based software for their daily work owing to the varied applications and benefits offered by these solutions. Deployment of cloud based org chart software helps both the vendor and the end user. By deploying cloud based solution, vendors ensure proper functioning of the software since it is deployed in their local server or a cloud computing facility that the vendors have access to. Any technical glitches or updates required can be fixed easily and instantly. On the other hand cloud based solution would imply that the software need not be deployed on any local system. This will help organizations in saving significant amount of capital as their will be no need to dedicate individual servers with high specifications for the software. Additionally cloud based software usually costs low as compared to their on premise counterparts. This reduction in overall cost of organization for workforce management is increasing the adoption of the software thereby contributing to the overall growth of the org chart software market. For instance, Officework Software, LLC offers OrgChart Now, a cloud based software which can prepare org chart by extracting data from SAP, SQL server, Bamboo, etc. and perform in depth workflow analysis. This analysis helps in highlighting vacancies or contract positions which in turn is helping human resource department in recruitment and succession planning.

Org charts in an organization requires to be updated on a daily basis especially when there are large number of employees present. The software automatically updates the chart on events of recruitments and resignation within the organization. It also sends automated alerts to the human resource department on the resignation of an employee. Therefore, the implementation of the same along with project and workforce management software will help in real-time update of the void position. This will aid in streamlining the recruitment and succession planning process as the vacancies can be easily traced and people with similar skillset can be sought out using artificial intelligence algorithms. When the skillset of the required position is placed in the org chart nodes, the AI algorithms helps to predict which employee fits the criteria of the particular project thus helping in efficient utilization of manpower. Therefore owing to the implementation of artificial intelligence with org chart software adoption rate of the same has increased, thereby affecting the overall growth of the org chart software market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of org chart software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of deployment, cloud based segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to evolution of cloud technology and easier deployment of the software across large enterprises

On the basis of organization size, large enterprises accounted for maximum share in 2018.

On the basis of application, talent recruitment and succession planning accounted for the maximum share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% owing to its ability in assisting the human resource department in the recruitment process.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027)

Some of the players operating in the org chart software market are Built for Teams, Employee Directory, Gliffy, Inc., Ingentis Softwareentwicklung GmbH, Insperity Business Services L.P., Lucid Software Inc., Microsoft, Nakisa, Officework Software, LLC, Organimi Inc., OrgChart4U, PeopleBoard, Peoplefluent, Pingboard Inc, SmartDraw, LLC, and Visual Paradigm amongst others.

Global Org Chart Software Market:

By Deployment type Cloud Based On Premise

By Application Project Planning and Management Talent Recruitment and Succession Planning Organizational Restructure Others

By Organization size Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

