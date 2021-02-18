Opportunity Orbit Analysis, Technological Insights of Food-Grade Gelatin Market

The report “Global Food-Grade Gelatin Market, By Source (Plant-based and Animal-based), By Application (Confectionery, Dairy and Desserts, Bakery, Meat and Meat Products, Beverages, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4149

Key Highlights:

In Octomber 2017, Gelnex expanded its production capacity, by opening a fifth gelatin manufacturing plant in Mato Grosso (Brazil). The mail goal of the project, which is fully established within the company’s long-term growth plan, is the extension of the company’s production capacity

In April In 2019, Nitta Gelatin introduced XactSet and Rapid set gelatin, which are a line of specialty gelatin developed specifically for the formulation of starchless gummies

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Demand of Gelatin as A Food additive

Growing Use Of Gelatin in Confectionery And Dessert

Opportunities and Trends

Growing Demand for Kosher and Halal-certified Products

New product launches and Expansions

Perceived Health Benefits From Consumption Of Gelatin

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of source, application, and region.

By source, the plant source segment of the food-grade gelatin market was valued at US$ 8.06 million in 2018, and it is accounted to reach US$ 10.38 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Highly impacted by the burgeoning vegetarian and vegan population worldwide, manufacturers around the world are now surging to source the substitute from plants

By application, the target market is classified into confectionery, dairy and desserts, bakery, meat and meat products, beverages, and other applications

By region, in 2018, Europe was the largest market to use pig skin as a raw material for the manufacturing of gelatin and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global food-grade gelatin market includes Gelita USA Inc., Dongbao, Foodchem International Corporation, Sterling, Eversource Gelatin, PB Gelatins, Nitta, Luohe Wulong Gelatin Co. Ltd., Gelnex, and Italgelatine SpA.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com