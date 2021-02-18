Opportunity Orbit Analysis, Technological Insights of Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market worth US$ 2.4 Billion 2029 registering a significant CAGR 9.0% over the forecast period

The report “Global Deep Brain Stimulation Systems Market, By Product Type (Single-channel Deep Brain Stimulator and Dual-channel Deep Brain Stimulator), By Application (Parkinson’s Disease, Essential Tremor, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Epilepsy, Dystonia, and Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Neurological Clinics, and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In July 2018, Medtronic declared launch of deep brain stimulation Clinician Programmer. The aim was to expand deep brain stimulation business by launch of advance technology program.

In January 2017, Abbott Laboratories announced the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc., one of the leading medical company. This acquisition lead the company to increase its medical devices portfolio in the deep brain stimulation devices market.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Prevalence of stress and obesity-induced depression

Technological advancements

Increasing demand for deep brain stimulation devices due to growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures

Opportunities and Trends

Address the high unmet needs of the patient population in the emerging economies of the world

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region.

By product type, dual-channel deep brain stimulator segment is accounted to hold dominate segment owing to increasing technological advancement in deep. Dual-channel deep brain stimulator have more advanced technology as compared to single-channel deep brain stimulator.

By application, Parkinson’s Disease is estimated to hold major share, owing to growing prevalence of disorder

By End-user, hospital segment is expected to hold dominate segment due to presence of various facilities across the hospital settings

By region, in 2018, North America dominated the global deep brain stimulation systems market due to growing prevalence of movement and psychiatric disorders along with rising geriatric population in the region. Growth in government initiatives and funding for raising awareness about movement disorders are proven to drive the demand for deep brain stimulators in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global deep brain stimulation systems market includes Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical), Beijing PINS Medical Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Fisher Wallace, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Medtronic PLC, NeuroPace Inc., and Renishaw PLC.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

