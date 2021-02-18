Opioid Use Disorder Market Growth, Business Scope and Global Demand 2021-2027: Indivior PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Omeros Corporation

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a new research report to its mega database of research international studies. The research report, titled “Opioid Use Disorder Market 2021” identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels and opportunities in the market for Opioid Use Disorder industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get know how of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose. Furthermore, businesses can utilize the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. A reliable global Opioid Use Disorder report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Global opioid use disorder market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.22 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various initiatives undertaken by authorities of different regions to combat the opioid abuse prevalent in the global population.

Download Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-opioid-use-disorder-market&AS

Competitive Dimensions

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Indivior PLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Omeros Corporation

Camurus

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc

Alkermes

Novartis AG

Pear Therapeutics, Inc

Amygdala Neurosciences, Inc

Orexo AB (publ.)

Braeburn Inc

iX Biopharma Ltd

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

Opioid use disorder is a condition in which patients are addicted/dependent on consumption of opioids. This disorder is generally segregated into two categories: patients reliant on medicinal opioid drugs and opioid available as non-medicinal. This disorder is generally associated with a number of factors that are environmental and genetic resulting in it arising in patients.

Market Drivers

Increasing intensity of opioid epidemic in the North America region is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Strong pipeline of pharmaceuticals and expected commercialization of these products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraint

Complications associated with the reimbursement scenarios for addiction therapies; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation Of Opioid Use Disorder Market:

By Drug

Buprenorphine Bunavail Sublocade Suboxone Zubsolv Others

Methadone

Naltrexone

By Application

Moderate Pain Treatment

Severe Pain Treatment

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-opioid-use-disorder-market?utm_source=AS&utm_medium=AS

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Opioid Use Disorder Market Share Analysis

Global opioid use disorder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of opioid use disorder market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global opioid use disorder market are Indivior PLC; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Omeros Corporation; Camurus; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC; Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.; Alkermes; Novartis AG; Pear Therapeutics, Inc.; Amygdala Neurosciences, Inc.; Orexo AB (publ.); Braeburn Inc.; iX Biopharma Ltd.; Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. and Mundipharma International among others.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-opioid-use-disorder-market&AS

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that they had entered into an agreement with AllianceRx Walgreens Prime for the expansion of accessibility of patients for Titan’s opioid use disorder implant branded as “Probuphine implant”. This agreement comes after the company identified the areas through which the majority of sales for these products are set to be generated, i.e. pharmacy distribution. This will enhance the ability of patients to avail highly effective treatment solutions for opioid use disorder

In January 2019, Novartis AG’s business division Sandoz Inc. along with Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announced that they had launched “reSET-O” commercially for patients suffering from opioid use. The product is available immediately after the company had received clearance from the US FDA in December. “reSET-O” is digital prescription based 12-week behavioral therapeutic system for outpatient treatment. This availability will help in serving the wide-spread unmet need of effective opioid use disorder treatment systems

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Opioid Use Disorder Market report

Market Overview: Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type

Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type Competitive landscape: Market Share, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product by Company and Opioid Use Disorder Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Opioid Use Disorder Market Share of top Players

Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Opioid Use Disorder Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview

Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Opioid Use Disorder Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview Market Status and Outlook by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) : Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions

: Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions Segmentation and Subsegments: Opioid Use Disorder Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application

Opioid Use Disorder Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Forecast: Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027) and Forecast by Regions, by Type, by Application

Technological inventions in Opioid Use Disorder industry

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Distributors/Traders List included in Market and Conclusion

Methodology/Research Approach

Geographical Coverage of Opioid Use Disorder Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Opioid Use Disorder in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-opioid-use-disorder-market&AS

Benefits of Buying The Report:

Our report is also known for its data accuracy and granular market analysis

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the global market is depicted by this report.

The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the major advancements

It also provides a complete assessment of the future market and the changing market scenario.

Analyses of the Opioid Use Disorder market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Industry Analysis and Market Forecast 2021-2027 and its commercial landscape.

Study the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations.

Helps to understand the future outlook and prospects for Market industry analysis and forecast.

Which region will emerge as a significant growth-contributor during the assessment period.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:-corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

More Related Reports:

https://adalidda.com/posts/8z2guWfxTSREYDqrb/digital-health-monitoring-devices-market-by-type-product

https://catherinegeorge455.medium.com/elderly-care-market-size-share-and-growth-outlook-2021-2027-cf99b2adda7c

https://catherinegeorge455.medium.com/pharma-e-commerce-market-insights-deep-analysis-of-key-vendor-in-the-industry-2021-2028-ca800c6fc3be