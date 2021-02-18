Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Growing Trend & Future Demand | Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, Foodpanda GmbH, Just Eat Holding Ltd., Takeaway.com N.V.

Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Size study, by Order Type (Delivery, Takeout) and Regional Forecasts 2025, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis

Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.20% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market are access to variety of food at one virtual marketplace & option to pay online and growing demand for hygiene fast foods. Moreover, increasing hectic work schedule, congested metropolitan cities, easy access to internet and increasing smartphone penetration are some other major factor that impelling the market growth in online food delivery & takeaway. The major restraining factor of global online food delivery & takeaway are barrier to entry because of high logistical complexities and tedious development and implementation of systems that accept order online. Online food delivery is the process of food delivery or takeout from a local restaurant or food cooperative through a webpage or app. There are many key benefit of online food delivery & takeaway such as makes the order processing easier, keeping the cost transparent, it reduces the human errors which ca be checked before ordering, you can monitor your expenses incurred in real time, it also establishes low cost marketing and it makes order processing simply using their mobile from their homes or workplace very easily.

The regional analysis of Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large numbers of online food service companies and high consumer interest towards fast food. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising application of E-commerce, growing convenience meal consumption and increasing disposable income.

The major market player included in this report are:

Delivery Hero Holding GmbH

Foodpanda GmbH

Just Eat Holding Ltd.

Takeaway.com N.V.

Grubhub Inc.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Snapfinger Inc.

Pizza Hut Inc.

Foodler Inc.

Mabo system Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Order Type:

 Delivery

 Takeout

Target Audience of the Global Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global market by application, by product, by end user and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster speed and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this market?

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key Points Covered in Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Market Report:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway, by Order Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway, by Order Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Delivery

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Takeout

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway, by Regional Analysis

6.1. Online Food Delivery & Takeaway, Regional Market Snapshot (2015-2025)

6.2. North America Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Snapshot

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.1.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.1.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.1.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.2.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.2.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.2.2.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3. Europe Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K.

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Germany

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. France

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4. Asia Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Snapshot

6.4.1. China

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. India

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5. Latin America Online Food Delivery & Takeaway Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.1.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.1.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.1.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Mexico

6.5.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.2.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.2.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.5.2.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6. Rest of The World

6.6.1. South America

6.6.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.1.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.1.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.1.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.2. Middle East and Africa

6.6.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.2.2. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.2.3. Applications breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.6.2.4. End user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2. Top Market Strategies

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. Delivery Hero Holding GmbH

7.3.1.1. Overview

7.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.3.1.3. Product Summary

7.3.1.4. Recent Developments

7.3.2. Foodpanda GmbH

7.3.3. Just Eat Holding Ltd.

7.3.4. Takeaway.com N.V.

7.3.5. Grubhub Inc.

7.3.6. Domino’s Pizza Inc.

7.3.7. Snapfinger Inc.

7.3.8. Pizza Hut Inc.

7.3.9. Foodler Inc.

7.3.10. Mabo system Inc.

Chapter 8. Research Process

8.1. Research Process

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.1.6. Research Assumption

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY & TAKEAWAY

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY & TAKEAWAY

TABLE 3. ONLINE FOOD DELIVERY & TAKEAWAY, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

