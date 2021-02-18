Oncology drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period owing to rising number of pipeline cell-therapy products, says Absolute Markets Insights.

In the recent past, the FDA approved cell therapies to treat CD19-positive hematological cancers. This have in turn encouraged research institutes to indulge themselves in substantial Research & Development to innovate more number of cell therapies associated with Cancer. Such a factor is expected to aid the global oncology drugs market over the forecast period. However, side-effects associated with these drugs has critically impacted the global industry growth in recent years. The global cancer cell therapy pipeline includes 1,011 active agents. Amongst them, the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy number has increased substantially and is cumulating to a total of 568 agents. Such a trend is expected to propel the overall Oncology drugs market growth in future years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global oncology drugs market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global oncology drugs market was valued at US$ 119 billion in 2018. The introduction and approval of anti-PD-1 agents’ nivolumab and pembrolizumab for NSCLC has bought a new era for the cancer industry.

The number of patients receiving single-agent chemotherapy decreased considerably in the recent past and the patients who received EGFR-TKI based therapy also reduced substantially

Single drug therapies coupled with monoclonal antibodies against programmed death-1 (PD-1) and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) have shown little efficacy in patients suffering from metastatic breast cancer. The same is low number of tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes, found in most of the breast cancers. As a result, the development of combinations of molecularly targeted therapies and immunotherapy have proven to be a great success.

The China and United States hold the leading positions in the cancer cell therapy pipeline. The number for the same are 439 and 305 agents respectively. Majority of the drugs developed in the United States are at pre-clinical stage, whereas the drugs that are being developed in China are at clinical stages

Some of the industry participants present in the oncology drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc.,CELGENE CORPORATION and Polaris Pharmaceuticals amongst others

In August, 2019, the U.S. FDA granted approval to Rozlytrek. This drug is for adoslescents and adult who are suffering from genetic cancer defects. This drug got approval for treating diseases like NTRK (neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase) gene fusion. The drug has a unique ability to shrink tumors and has been evaluated in four clinical trials, studying the adults who are suffering from NTRK fusion-positive tumors.

Key Market Segments of Oncology drugs market are:

By Indication

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Basal Cell Cancer

Skin Cancer (Non-Melanoma)

Colorectal cancer

Lung Cancer

Renal Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Lymphoma

Others

Oncology drugs Market By Treatment

Drug Therapies Antimetabolites Antitumor Antibiotics Asparagine-Specific Enzymes Bisphosphonates & Biosimilars DNA-Damaging Agents (Antineoplastics) and Alkylating Agents Inhibitors DNA-Repair Enzyme Inhibitors Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Janus-Associated Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors (PI3K inhibitors) Proteasome Inhibitors Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors Others Monoclonal Antibodies Others

Surgery Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy Cytokine Treatment Donor lymphocyte infusion Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Others

Targeted Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Stem Cell Transplant Autologous stem cell transplantation Allogeneic stem cell transplantation Reduced-Intensity Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplantation Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Precision Medicine

Others

Oncology drugs Market By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



