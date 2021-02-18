Oat Milk Market Tremendous Growth In Near Future | Califia Farms, LLC, Hain Celestial (Dream), Pacific Foods of Oregon

The ‘ Oat Milk market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Oat Milk market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Oat Milk market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Oat milk is a modern emergent in the plant-based beverage market, owing to its potential therapeutic benefits. Oats have gained widespread interest due to the presence of dietary fibers, phytochemicals, and high nutritive value. Oat-based products have gained traction in the recent years as a result of increased knowledge among consumers regarding the nutritional benefits of oats. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward health has enabled to emphasize on intake of high fiber diet.

Furthermore, plant-based beverages and other dairy alternatives have been gaining a considerable substantial consumer base. This has been driven primarily by consumers increased focus on fitness & sustainability and the availability of high-quality products. Shift toward plant-based foods & beverages has been fundamentally fueled by consumer concern regarding animal welfare, personal well-being, and the health risks associated with the consumption of meat. In recent years, food traceability has gained momentum, wherein consumers care more about what they are eating and their source of food. In addition, consumers desire for more creativity and variety in their diets; hence, they are experimenting with new products and adding plant-based beverage combinations to their diet regime. The food industry players are responding to these consumer changes by developing a wide range of plant‐based milk alternatives, including oat milk.

However, plant-based milk is not permitted to be labelled as milk in several countries and are taxed higher as compared to dairy milk. These factors can potentially hinder the growth of the oat milk market.

On the contrary, consumers in Asia-Pacific demand clear ingredients from sustainable sources and quality manufacturing processes. In addition, with growing urbanization, the demand for convenience products is on rise and hence packaged food & beverages is witnessing increased demand in the market. This can be regarded an opportunity by oat milk manufacturers for the expansion of their consumer and market base.

The global oat milk market is segmented into source, flavor, packaging form, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into organic and conventional. By flavor, it is bifurcated into plain and flavored. Depending on packaging flavor, it is differentiated into carton and bottle. As per distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarket & hypermarket, grocery store, online retail, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the oat milk market include Califia Farms, LLC, Hain Celestial (Dream), Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (Pacific Foods), Danone (Silk), HP HOOD LLC. (Plant Oat), Cereal Base Ceba AB (Oatly), Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, RISE Brewing Co., Happy Planet Foods Inc., and Earths Own Food Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

– In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

– The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the oat milk industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Source

o Organic

o Conventional

– By Flavor

o Plain

o Flavored

– By Packaging Form

o Carton

o Bottle

– By Distribution Channel

o Supermarket & Hypermarket

o Grocery Store

o Online Retail

o Others

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

Future changes in consumer behavior

High-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Key Points Covered in Oat Milk Market Report:

Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Oat Milk market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis. • Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic and forecast market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period 2020 Updated & COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis • Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Oat Milk market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities 2020 Updated & Covid 19 Impact and Recovery • PESTEL Analysis – This chapter covers the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal factors affecting a market. • Customer Information – This section includes customer surveys in the Oat Milk industry & Trends to Watch During the COVID-19 Outbreak • Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the Oat Milk market. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the Oat Milk market. Drives Future Change • Global Macro Comparison – The global Oat Milk market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Oat Milk market size, percentage of GDP, and average Oat Milk market expenditure. • Macro Comparison By Country – The Oat Milk market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Oat Milk market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average market expenditure. • Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region. • Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape & COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players. • Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years. • Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.COVID-19 Economic Impact Reports &Providing Clarity in a Time of Crisis

