North America Smart Home Market Study of competitive Landscape and Porter’s Five Analysis

Smart home market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 111,470.78 million by 2027. The enhancing lifestyle in the North America and focus towards smart devices are major factors for the market growth.

List of Best Players profiled in North America Smart Home Market Report;

SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Haier Group, Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Resideo Technologies, Inc, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls., Carrier, Legrand, ADT, Vivint, Inc., ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., The Chamberlain Group, Inc., Brinks Home Security, Sleep Number Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Hanwha Techwin America., Switchmate, Lifi Labs, Inc. and Kuna Systems among others among other domestic and global players

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Countries United States Canada Mexico

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type (Entertainment Controls, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Home Appliances, Smart Kitchen, Lighting Control, Smart Furniture, Home Healthcare and Others), Technology (Wireless, Wired), Software & Service (Behavioral, Proactive), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

What impact does COVID-19 have made on North America Smart Home Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast, and Market Growth & Sizing?

