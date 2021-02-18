North America Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis by Latest Trends, Demand, Key Companies, Sales Data, Recent Developments, Emerging Technologies

The healthcare industry is increasingly trying to come up with advanced solutions which can help the patients in a better way. A major advancement that has occurred in the industry is the introduction of mHealth. Because of the increased penetration of internet and smartphones across the globe, including North America, the adoption of mHealth has also risen significantly. According to the World Health Organization, medical and public health practice that is supported by mobile devices is referred to as mHealth. Owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, hospitals and other medical facilities are focusing on utilizing mHealth for improving patient outcomes .

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-patient-engagement-solutions-market/report-sample

The increasing acceptance of such technologies is further resulting in the rising demand for patient engagement solutions in North America. Patient engagement solutions basically encourages the patient to become actively engaged in their own health by providing knowledge and understanding. Because of this, they are able to make efficient healthcare choices and decision, thereby improving care, reducing healthcare cost, leading to fewer hospital visits. This also allows medical professionals to deal patients who suffer from critical illness more effectively . Ascribed to these advantages, the North American patient engagement solutions market is expected to reach $9.4 billion by 2023, rising from $3.9 billion in 2017, advancing at a 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=north-america-patient-engagement-solutions-market

The different applications of patient engagement solutions are financial health management, health management, social and behavior management, and home health management. Majorly, patient engagement solutions in North America were used for health management in the past. This is attributed to the surging geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Within the region, the U.S. made the most use of patient engagement solutions, which is because of the developed public and private medical reimbursement structure and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country.