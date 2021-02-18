North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market is expected to reach US$ 606.07 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 11.8%

The North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The inspection drone for confined space market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 253.42 million in 2019 to US$ 606.07 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

For North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space market, Business Market Insights researchers observed that there has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure in the European countries during the past few years. In this region, Germany has a history of manufacturing high diagnostic imaging technologies, precision medical instruments and others. As per Eurostat in 2016, healthcare expenditure in Germany was EUR 352 billion. Medical technologies are the priority of Healthcare/Life Sciences (HCT) industry. Whereas the healthcare expenditure of France was recorded as the second highest which was around EUR 257 billion, followed by the United Kingdom EUR 234 billion.

North America Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market Segmentation

Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market – By Drone Type

Quadrotor Drone

Multi Rotor Drone

Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market – By Application

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Mining

Chemicals

Marine Vessels

Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Inspection Drone for Confined Space Market – Company Profiles.

Digital Aerolus

DRONE VOLT

Flyability SA

Interactive Aerial, Inc.

Skypersonic Inc.

