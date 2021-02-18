North America Armored Fighting Vehicles Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – BAE Systems PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Oshkosh Defense, LLC

The North America Armored Fighting Vehicles Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The North America Armored Fighting Vehicles Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of North America Armored Fighting Vehicles Market are BAE Systems PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Oshkosh Defense, LLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Textron Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019

In segmentation by Vehicle Type, the Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) segment has the largest share in the market as of 2019. The segment is also projected to witness the highest growth rate in the market during the forecast period.

Major IFV procurement and upgrade plans are currently ongoing in the region. As a part of the US Army’s combat vehicle modernization strategy that aims at ensuring force readiness of the Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT), in October 2019, BAE Systems was awarded a USD 269 million contract covering the production of 168 additional units of the Bradley A4 IFV. The contract also includes upgrades and associated spares for the two variants of the Bradley IFV: the M2A4 Infantry Fighting Vehicle and the M7A4 Fire Support Team Vehicle.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

